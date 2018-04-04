Shooting at YouTube offices in California
Police officers and crime scene tape are seen at YouTube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki (R) is seen near YouTube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
San Mateo County SWAT team officers are seen near Youtube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police officers are seen at Youtube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police officers and crime scene markers are seen at YouTube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police officers are seen at YouTube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
YouTube employees are seen walking away from headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Burlingame police chief Eric Wollman hands off Kimba to his owner following an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters. According to his owner, Kimba was present when the shooting occurred. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police officers are seen at YouTube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police officers are seen at YouTube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
FBI agents are seen near YouTube headquarters. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Officials are seen following a shooting at the headquarters of YouTube. Instagram @dirtdavisthe3rd/via REUTERS
People gather outside a building following a shooting. TWITTER/@ERINJEANC/via REUTERS
Officials are seen following the shooting. GRAEME MACDONALD/via REUTERS
Law enforcement officials react following a shooting. GRAEME MACDONALD/via REUTERS
Law enforcement officials react following a shooting. GRAEME MACDONALD/via REUTERS
The scene following a shooting. GRAEME MACDONALD/via REUTERS
Trauma surgeon Andre Campbell speaks with reporters outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, where three victims were brought following the shooting. REUTERS/Heather Somerville
Law enforcement officers guard entrance to the emergency room at the San Francisco General Hospital. REUTERS/Heather Somerville
