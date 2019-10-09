Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 9, 2019 | 9:50am EDT

Shooting in eastern German city of Halle

Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
1 / 9
Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Close
2 / 9
Bullet casings are pictured after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Bullet casings are pictured after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Bullet casings are pictured after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Close
3 / 9
Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
4 / 9
Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Close
5 / 9
Police gather after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Police gather after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Police gather after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Close
6 / 9
Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Close
7 / 9
First responders attend to the scene after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. Nonstopnews/Reuters TV via REUTERS

First responders attend to the scene after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. Nonstopnews/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
First responders attend to the scene after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. Nonstopnews/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Close
8 / 9
Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Next Slideshows

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as...

Oct 08 2019
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Six days of anti-austerity protests have pushed President Lenin Moreno's government out of Quito and brought hundreds of arrests.

Oct 08 2019
On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of...

Oct 08 2019
Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

LGBTQ supporters rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices appeared divided over whether a landmark decades-old federal law prohibiting sex discrimination...

Oct 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

7 key things to know about the Turkish operation in Syria

7 key things to know about the Turkish operation in Syria

A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border.

The 2019 Nobel Prize winners

The 2019 Nobel Prize winners

The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Six days of anti-austerity protests have pushed President Lenin Moreno's government out of Quito and brought hundreds of arrests.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

LGBTQ supporters rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices appeared divided over whether a landmark decades-old federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees.

Eagle eye view of the Alps

Eagle eye view of the Alps

Victor, a 9-year-old white-tailed eagle, wears a 360 camera to capture its spectacular flights over glaciers and mountains and raise awareness of global warming.

Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban

Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban

Protesters continue using masks to shield their identities and to protect their faces from police tear gas despite a ban under colonial-era emergency laws.

Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global

Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global

The protests are the latest stage in a global campaign for tougher and swifter steps against climate change coordinated by the group, which rose to prominence in April when it snarled traffic in central London for 11 days.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast