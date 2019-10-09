Shooting in eastern German city of Halle
Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Police secure the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Bullet casings are pictured after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Police gather after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
First responders attend to the scene after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. Nonstopnews/Reuters TV via REUTERS
