Mon Oct 2, 2017

Shooting in Las Vegas

A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The scene in front of the stage following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The scene in front of the stage following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
The scene in front of the stage following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue.
The scene in front of the Route 91 stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The scene in front of the Route 91 stage.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
The scene in front of the Route 91 stage.
A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting.
Two broken windows on the 32nd floor of The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two broken windows on the 32nd floor of The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Two broken windows on the 32nd floor of The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
People enter the Family Assistance Center set up in the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People enter the Family Assistance Center set up in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People enter the Family Assistance Center set up in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
The site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting.
Hundreds of people queue to donate blood following the mass shooting. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hundreds of people queue to donate blood following the mass shooting.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Hundreds of people queue to donate blood following the mass shooting.
People react at gunshots heard. @RTBLECKvia REUTERS

People react at gunshots heard.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People react at gunshots heard.
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel. INSTAGRAM/VINCESTAGRAMEN/ via REUTERS

People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel. SHAYE DESCHAMBEAULT/ via REUTERS

People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel. INSTAGRAM/VINCESTAGRAMEN/ via REUTERS

People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.
People run outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel after a gunman opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. TWITTER/ @MORGANDBAMBI via REUTERS

People run outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel after a gunman opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People run outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel after a gunman opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.
People wait in a medical staging area. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

People wait in a medical staging area.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People wait in a medical staging area.
Las Vegas Metro Police officers work near the concert venue. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Las Vegas Metro Police officers work near the concert venue.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Las Vegas Metro Police officers work near the concert venue.
A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
A man wearing a three-day admission wristband to the Route 91 Harvest music festival carries cowboy boots near the scene of a mass shooting. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man wearing a three-day admission wristband to the Route 91 Harvest music festival carries cowboy boots near the scene of a mass shooting.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A man wearing a three-day admission wristband to the Route 91 Harvest music festival carries cowboy boots near the scene of a mass shooting.
A request for blood donations appears on a sign for the Aria Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A request for blood donations appears on a sign for the Aria Resort and Casino.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A request for blood donations appears on a sign for the Aria Resort and Casino.
The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Saturday night. Courtesy of Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau

The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Saturday night.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Saturday night.
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.
Medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.
FBI agents ride an armored vehicle to a staging area on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

FBI agents ride an armored vehicle to a staging area on the Las Vegas Strip.

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
FBI agents ride an armored vehicle to a staging area on the Las Vegas Strip.
