Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads

Shelves previously filled with toilet paper are seen empty at a Ralphs grocery store as shoppers gather supplies with coronavirus fears spreading in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shelves previously filled with toilet paper are seen empty at a Ralphs grocery store as shoppers gather supplies with coronavirus fears spreading in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A shopper looks through a near-empty shelf at a supermarket in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A shopper looks through a near-empty shelf at a supermarket in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
People line up to purchase goods at a downtown Trader Joe's in Manhattan, New York City, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People line up to purchase goods at a downtown Trader Joe's in Manhattan, New York City, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A view of supermarket shelves starting to empty out as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A view of supermarket shelves starting to empty out as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Shelves previously filled with pasta and canned food are seen empty at a Trader Joe's grocery store as shoppers gather supplies in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shelves previously filled with pasta and canned food are seen empty at a Trader Joe's grocery store as shoppers gather supplies in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A supermarket tabloid headline greets shoppers at a Ralphs grocery store in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A supermarket tabloid headline greets shoppers at a Ralphs grocery store in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Empty shelves are pictured at a store in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, March 12, 2020. @staticjay_ni via REUTERS

Empty shelves are pictured at a store in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, March 12, 2020. @staticjay_ni via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Customers shop inside a wholesale store in San Salvador, El Salvador March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Customers shop inside a wholesale store in San Salvador, El Salvador March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A Trader Joe's grocery store has an empty frozen produce section in Los Angeles, California, amid reports of the coronavirus, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Trader Joe's grocery store has an empty frozen produce section in Los Angeles, California, amid reports of the coronavirus, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A sign informing customers about a restriction on the number of allowed packets of toilet roll is seen on a shelf inside a Morrisons supermarket in Liverpool, Britain, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A sign informing customers about a restriction on the number of allowed packets of toilet roll is seen on a shelf inside a Morrisons supermarket in Liverpool, Britain, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Shoppers wearing protective face masks queue to buy groceries at a supermarket amid new cases of coronavirus in the country, in Manila, Philippines, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Shoppers wearing protective face masks queue to buy groceries at a supermarket amid new cases of coronavirus in the country, in Manila, Philippines, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Empty shelves are seen after customers stocked up on toilet paper in a grocery store in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Empty shelves are seen after customers stocked up on toilet paper in a grocery store in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
People wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus wait in a line to buy masks in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus wait in a line to buy masks in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Customers load shopping carts with toilet paper and water at a Costco store in Carlsbad, California, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Customers load shopping carts with toilet paper and water at a Costco store in Carlsbad, California, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
People wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, queue to purchase toilet paper and tissues at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, queue to purchase toilet paper and tissues at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A supermarket shelf with canned lentil and pea stew is seen partly empty and not yet refilled, following panic buying over the weekend due to the coronavirus in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A supermarket shelf with canned lentil and pea stew is seen partly empty and not yet refilled, following panic buying over the weekend due to the coronavirus in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
People wearing masks after the coronavirus outbreak wait in a line to buy masks as it rains in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People wearing masks after the coronavirus outbreak wait in a line to buy masks as it rains in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Empty cold and flu medicine shelves are shown at a Target store in Encinitas, California, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Empty cold and flu medicine shelves are shown at a Target store in Encinitas, California, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
People scramble to buy face masks in a medical supply store a day after the Philippine government confirmed the country's first coronavirus case, in Manila, Philippines, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

People scramble to buy face masks in a medical supply store a day after the Philippine government confirmed the country's first coronavirus case, in Manila, Philippines, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A packet of rice is pictured on an empty shelf as people stock up on food supplies at a supermarket in Singapore February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A packet of rice is pictured on an empty shelf as people stock up on food supplies at a supermarket in Singapore February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
