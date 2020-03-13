Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads
Shelves previously filled with toilet paper are seen empty at a Ralphs grocery store as shoppers gather supplies with coronavirus fears spreading in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A shopper looks through a near-empty shelf at a supermarket in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People line up to purchase goods at a downtown Trader Joe's in Manhattan, New York City, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A view of supermarket shelves starting to empty out as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Shelves previously filled with pasta and canned food are seen empty at a Trader Joe's grocery store as shoppers gather supplies in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supermarket tabloid headline greets shoppers at a Ralphs grocery store in Encinitas, California, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Empty shelves are pictured at a store in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, March 12, 2020. @staticjay_ni via REUTERS
Customers shop inside a wholesale store in San Salvador, El Salvador March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Trader Joe's grocery store has an empty frozen produce section in Los Angeles, California, amid reports of the coronavirus, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign informing customers about a restriction on the number of allowed packets of toilet roll is seen on a shelf inside a Morrisons supermarket in Liverpool, Britain, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Shoppers wearing protective face masks queue to buy groceries at a supermarket amid new cases of coronavirus in the country, in Manila, Philippines, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Empty shelves are seen after customers stocked up on toilet paper in a grocery store in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
People wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus wait in a line to buy masks in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Customers load shopping carts with toilet paper and water at a Costco store in Carlsbad, California, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, queue to purchase toilet paper and tissues at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A supermarket shelf with canned lentil and pea stew is seen partly empty and not yet refilled, following panic buying over the weekend due to the coronavirus in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People wearing masks after the coronavirus outbreak wait in a line to buy masks as it rains in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Empty cold and flu medicine shelves are shown at a Target store in Encinitas, California, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People scramble to buy face masks in a medical supply store a day after the Philippine government confirmed the country's first coronavirus case, in Manila, Philippines, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A packet of rice is pictured on an empty shelf as people stock up on food supplies at a supermarket in Singapore February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
