Sidewall skiing in Saudi Arabia
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A Saudi man who performs a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) gestures from his vehicle in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Saudi men are seen in a vehicle as they perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A Saudi man inflates his vehicle's tire before performing a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A youth takes pictures as Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
