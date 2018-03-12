Edition:
Sidewall skiing in Saudi Arabia

Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A Saudi man who performs a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) gestures from his vehicle in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Saudi men are seen in a vehicle as they perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A Saudi man inflates his vehicle's tire before performing a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A youth takes pictures as Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos of the past week.

Mar 11 2018
Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Mar 10 2018
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump for talks and offers to suspend nuclear and missile tests,...

Mar 10 2018
Paralympics opening ceremony

Paralympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics.

Mar 10 2018

