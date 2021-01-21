Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist...more

Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

