Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2021 | 1:21am EST

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch.        REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results by Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results by Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on walls at the Capitol, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on walls at the Capitol, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man breaks a window as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol Building, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A man breaks a window as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol Building, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the election results, January 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the election results, January 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A staff member moves Nancy Pelosi's lectern, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A staff member moves Nancy Pelosi's lectern, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office, after his impeachment January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office, after his impeachment January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing for Florida, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing for Florida, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts in a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

President Donald Trump reacts in a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A general view of the Capitol during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A general view of the Capitol during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden holds a Bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden holds a Bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in as vice president, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in as vice president, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden as they stand at the North Portico of the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden as they stand at the North Portico of the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Security personnel are reflected in glass as Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Security personnel are reflected in glass as Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
