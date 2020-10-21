Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
A sign referencing the presidential election sits in the front yard of a home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sits in the front yard of a home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Handmade signs reading "Make America Moral Again" are seen in the front yard of a supporter of Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, in Cross Plains, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A man dressed as Santa Claus holds a sign as supporters of Donald Trump arrive for an election campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A Biden supporter holds a sign outside of a campaign event held by Joe Biden in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Trump supporters use flags in an attempt to block the sign of a Biden supporter outside the site of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris, at the campus...more
Halloween decorations and support for Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign encouraging voter turnout is seen at a campaign yard sign distribution site for Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, in Madison, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A billboard funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, quoting Donald Trump's statements about the coronavirus and tallying Wisconsin's over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, is seen in the background behind a Trump 2020 campaign flag on a farm in Concord,...more
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for the coronavirus in Bethesda, Maryland, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A homemade 'Women for Trump' sign is seen on the side of Interstate 80 in Danville, Pennsylvania, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Protesters hold up signs against Donald Trump and a campaign sign for Joe Biden in reaction to Trump's passing motorcade in Chanhassen, Minnesota, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A truck passes a sign erected in support of Donald Trump ahead of the election near Rochester, Minnesota, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Tanya Wojciak, 39, poses with her hand-painted campaign sign supporting Joe Biden as she stands in the street outside her neighbor's home in Cortland, Ohio, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants attach a sign to a vehicle during a car parade to show support for Donald Trump in Cincinnati, Ohio, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean
A handmade yard sign supporting Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, is seen in Middleton, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Signs supporting Donald Trump are seen in a field near Burton, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Handmade yard signs supporting Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, are seen next to a manure spreader with a sign reading "Enough Trump BS" on a farm in Black Earth, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A counter-protestor holds up sign in front of demonstrators at the "Peaceful Protest Against Democrat Violence" sponsored by Super Happy Fun America in Boston, Massachusetts, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A truck decorated with signs supporting Donald Trump drives near the site of the second presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A trailer is decorated with campaign signs for Donald Trump on a roadside in the Northampton County borough of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Handmade yard signs supporting Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, are seen near corn fields on a farm in Black Earth, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A sign supporting Donald Trump is displayed near the site of a visit by Mike Pence in Darien, Wisconsin, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Retired U.S. Army veteran Duane Marxen is seen next to his homemade sign and official signs supporting Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, at a Biden campaign yard sign distribution site in Madison, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020....more
Handmade signs supporting Donald Trump stand outside a business in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl holds a sign as supporters of Donald Trump take part in a rally in Los Angeles, California, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
