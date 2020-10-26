Silverado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in California
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter carries a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sign is seen burning as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fire truck is seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter uses a homeowners garden hose to help battle the Silverado Fire, a wind driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fire truck is seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters gather as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters check the area as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
COVID looms large over U.S. election
Freshly surging cases and COVID-19 outbreaks within the Trump administration keep the focus of the U.S. presidential race on the pandemic, which has killed...
'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington
A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called...
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions
Poland's top court rules that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to an almost total ban on the procedure.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 60 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President...
MORE IN PICTURES
COVID looms large over U.S. election
Freshly surging cases and COVID-19 outbreaks within the Trump administration keep the focus of the U.S. presidential race on the pandemic, which has killed about 225,000 Americans.
'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington
A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States.
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions
Poland's top court rules that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to an almost total ban on the procedure.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 60 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Ten moments that defined the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign
With Donald Trump running for re-election, the U.S. presidential election was always expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride. But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign. Here are 10 pivotal moments from a dizzying election year.
Chileans vote by millions to tear up Pinochet's constitution
Chileans poured into the country's main squares after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favor of a new charter drafted by citizens.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike
Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging.