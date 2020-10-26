Edition:
Silverado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in California

Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter carries a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A sign is seen burning as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fire truck is seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter uses a homeowners garden hose to help battle the Silverado Fire, a wind driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fire truck is seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters gather as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters check the area as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

