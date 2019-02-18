Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
A souvenir of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is pictured in a store at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows mausoleums where many Mexican drug traffickers and leaders are buried, at the cemetery of Jardines del Humaya in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows a statue of Malverde and other saints at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man walks by the number 701, referring to the world's billionaires ranking given by Forbes magazine in 2009 to Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows the mausoleums of leaders of the drug cartels at the Jardines del Humaya cemetery in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A picture of Mexican drug trafficker Manuel Torres Felix (L) is seen through an armoured glass at a mausoleum, at the cemetery of Jardines del Humaya in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A picture of Mexican drug trafficker Gonzalo Araujo Payan (R) is seen through a glass window at a mausoleum, at the cemetery of Jardines del Humaya in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Devotees pray beside an altar of Jesus Malverde at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man smokes outside a restaurant called 'El Chapo', referring to Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An employee carries a figure of Jesus Malverde for sale at a store in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A lottery game with images of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, religious figures of saints and other leaders of drug cartels in a store in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows the mausoleums of leaders of the drug cartels at the Jardines del Humaya cemetery in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows the virgin Mary at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows the mausoleums of leaders of the drug cartels at the Jardines del Humaya cemetery in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A wallet with an image of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is seen for sale in a store in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows a statue of Malverde at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A musician is pictured with his accordion at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A souvenir of a cap with the initials of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman (L) is seen in a store at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A general view shows the mausoleums of leaders of the drug cartels at the Jardines del Humaya cemetery in Culiacan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A souvenir of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is pictured in a store at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
