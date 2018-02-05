Edition:
Singapore Airshow

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
An Embraer E-190 E2 aircraft featuring a spray painted tiger's face on the nose. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
An Airbus A350-1000. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-15SG and F-16C aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
