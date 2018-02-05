Singapore Airshow
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Embraer E-190 E2 aircraft featuring a spray painted tiger's face on the nose. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Airbus A350-1000. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-15SG and F-16C aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Next Slideshows
Deadly Amtrak crash
An Amtrak passenger train diverted onto a side track slammed into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Super Bowl LII
The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.
Super Bowl halftime show
Justin Timberlake headlines the Super Bowl LII halftime show.
Deadly Amtrak crash
An Amtrak passenger train diverted onto a side track slammed into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.
Classic Super Bowl moments
Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.