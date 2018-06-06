Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 6, 2018 | 9:30am EDT

Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'

A combination photo shows the VIP orchids named after politicians and dignitaries at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named after them. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A combination photo shows the VIP orchids named after politicians and dignitaries at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A combination photo shows the VIP orchids named after politicians and dignitaries at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named after them. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 14
The Dendrobium Barack and Michelle Obama has a cream and yellow centre with twisted petals; Chinese President Xi Jinping's shows tiny red flecks on a bright pink background and Nelson Mandela's is a bold yellow-orange with pointed tips. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Dendrobium Barack and Michelle Obama has a cream and yellow centre with twisted petals; Chinese President Xi Jinping's shows tiny red flecks on a bright pink background and Nelson Mandela's is a bold yellow-orange with pointed tips....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Dendrobium Barack and Michelle Obama has a cream and yellow centre with twisted petals; Chinese President Xi Jinping's shows tiny red flecks on a bright pink background and Nelson Mandela's is a bold yellow-orange with pointed tips. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 14
The Dendrobium Memoria Princess Diana. Botanists, media and analysts are curious to learn if Singapore will extend its "orchid diplomacy" to U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they arrive on the island for historic talks on June 12. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Dendrobium Memoria Princess Diana. Botanists, media and analysts are curious to learn if Singapore will extend its "orchid diplomacy" to U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they arrive on the island for historic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Dendrobium Memoria Princess Diana. Botanists, media and analysts are curious to learn if Singapore will extend its "orchid diplomacy" to U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they arrive on the island for historic talks on June 12. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 14
Visitors take photos of orchids at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Nicholas Fang, director of security and global affairs at think tank the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the host country might well do this on the sidelines of the event, as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. "This kind of soft diplomacy is something that is uniquely Singaporean," said Fang. "Whether it will be one orchid for each of the leaders or one that marks the joint nature of the summit, we will have to wait and see." REUTERS/Edgar Su

Visitors take photos of orchids at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Nicholas Fang, director of security and global affairs at think tank the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the host country might well do this on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Visitors take photos of orchids at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Nicholas Fang, director of security and global affairs at think tank the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the host country might well do this on the sidelines of the event, as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. "This kind of soft diplomacy is something that is uniquely Singaporean," said Fang. "Whether it will be one orchid for each of the leaders or one that marks the joint nature of the summit, we will have to wait and see." REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 14
The Dendrobium Margaret Thatcher. The special orchids are displayed in the Botanic Gardens, the only such tropical site figuring on the world heritage list of culture agency UNESCO. It is just beyond the western edge of a special zone designated for the summit. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Dendrobium Margaret Thatcher. The special orchids are displayed in the Botanic Gardens, the only such tropical site figuring on the world heritage list of culture agency UNESCO. It is just beyond the western edge of a special zone designated for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Dendrobium Margaret Thatcher. The special orchids are displayed in the Botanic Gardens, the only such tropical site figuring on the world heritage list of culture agency UNESCO. It is just beyond the western edge of a special zone designated for the summit. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 14
The Dendrobium Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull. The June 12 event aims to start a discussion on ending the isolated and impoverished North's nuclear weapons programme in return for diplomatic and economic incentives and bringing peace to the Korean peninsula. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Dendrobium Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull. The June 12 event aims to start a discussion on ending the isolated and impoverished North's nuclear weapons programme in return for diplomatic and economic incentives and bringing peace to the Korean...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Dendrobium Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull. The June 12 event aims to start a discussion on ending the isolated and impoverished North's nuclear weapons programme in return for diplomatic and economic incentives and bringing peace to the Korean peninsula. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 14
A view of samples in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory at Singapore Botanic Gardens. Singapore has not yet made public any plans to present orchids to either leader. Orchid diplomacy "plays an important role in building bilateral ties", says NParks, the agency that runs the gardens. More than 200 orchids have been named after dignitaries, it said last year. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of samples in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory at Singapore Botanic Gardens. Singapore has not yet made public any plans to present orchids to either leader. Orchid diplomacy "plays an important role in building bilateral...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A view of samples in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory at Singapore Botanic Gardens. Singapore has not yet made public any plans to present orchids to either leader. Orchid diplomacy "plays an important role in building bilateral ties", says NParks, the agency that runs the gardens. More than 200 orchids have been named after dignitaries, it said last year. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 14
Lab technicians work in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. Both Kim's father and grandfather have national flowers named for them - "Kimjongilia" and "Kimilsungia" - and carefully cultivated at a three-story exhibition hall in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang that opened in 2002. But the current ruler is not known to have a flower named for him. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Lab technicians work in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. Both Kim's father and grandfather have national flowers named for them - "Kimjongilia" and "Kimilsungia" - and carefully cultivated at a three-story exhibition hall in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Lab technicians work in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. Both Kim's father and grandfather have national flowers named for them - "Kimjongilia" and "Kimilsungia" - and carefully cultivated at a three-story exhibition hall in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang that opened in 2002. But the current ruler is not known to have a flower named for him. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 14
The latest orchid named in Singapore was the Dendrobium Narendra Modi, marking an official visit by the Indian prime minister this month. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The latest orchid named in Singapore was the Dendrobium Narendra Modi, marking an official visit by the Indian prime minister this month. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The latest orchid named in Singapore was the Dendrobium Narendra Modi, marking an official visit by the Indian prime minister this month. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 14
Other foreign leaders with orchids dedicated to them are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (pictured). REUTERS/Edgar Su

Other foreign leaders with orchids dedicated to them are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (pictured). REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Other foreign leaders with orchids dedicated to them are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (pictured). REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 14
British royals have several, with the most recent named for heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla (pictured) in 2017, while pop singer Elton John has his own. REUTERS/Edgar Su

British royals have several, with the most recent named for heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla (pictured) in 2017, while pop singer Elton John has his own. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
British royals have several, with the most recent named for heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla (pictured) in 2017, while pop singer Elton John has his own. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 14
A view of the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. "When Singapore names an orchid after a foreign leader, it is usually a hybrid orchid," said one of the staff at Woon Leng Nursery, which specializes in orchids. "And a hybrid orchid is difficult to make - it takes at least five years. This is why it has become something rare and unique. There is just a lot of value in the process." REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. "When Singapore names an orchid after a foreign leader, it is usually a hybrid orchid," said one of the staff at Woon Leng Nursery, which specializes in orchids. "And a hybrid orchid is...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A view of the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. "When Singapore names an orchid after a foreign leader, it is usually a hybrid orchid," said one of the staff at Woon Leng Nursery, which specializes in orchids. "And a hybrid orchid is difficult to make - it takes at least five years. This is why it has become something rare and unique. There is just a lot of value in the process." REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 14
The Dendrobium Joaquim Alberto Chissano. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Dendrobium Joaquim Alberto Chissano. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Dendrobium Joaquim Alberto Chissano. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 14
The Dendrobium Masako Kotaishi Hidenka. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Dendrobium Masako Kotaishi Hidenka. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Dendrobium Masako Kotaishi Hidenka. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Next Slideshows

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Jun 04 2018
North Korean diplomacy

North Korean diplomacy

Recent international efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

May 31 2018
Police clear out Paris migrant camp

Police clear out Paris migrant camp

Police clear an illegal refugee camp in Paris, in the French government's latest attempt to deal with a migrant influx the country has been facing for the past...

May 30 2018
Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

May 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remained missing.

Primaries across America

Primaries across America

Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in California and New Jersey as crucial to the fight to control Congress.

Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting

Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting

President Donald Trump staged a political event on the White House South Lawn in place of a party for the Philadelphia Eagles, after most team members refused to attend an event honoring their Super Bowl victory.

Ocean's 8 premiere

Ocean's 8 premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Ocean's 8," a spin-off of the Ocean's trilogy, in New York.

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Welcome to Sentosa Island

Welcome to Sentosa Island

A look at Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a summit on June 12.

Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

Inside a tunnel believed to be used for illegal immigration, running from a Tijuana building 300 feet south of the U.S.-Mexico border and past a fence at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

On the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast