Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'

Visitors take photos of orchids at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Nicholas Fang, director of security and global affairs at think tank the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the host country might well do this on the sidelines of the event, as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. "This kind of soft diplomacy is something that is uniquely Singaporean," said Fang. "Whether it will be one orchid for each of the leaders or one that marks the joint nature of the summit, we will have to wait and see." REUTERS/Edgar Su

