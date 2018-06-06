Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'
A combination photo shows the VIP orchids named after politicians and dignitaries at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the...more
The Dendrobium Barack and Michelle Obama has a cream and yellow centre with twisted petals; Chinese President Xi Jinping's shows tiny red flecks on a bright pink background and Nelson Mandela's is a bold yellow-orange with pointed tips....more
The Dendrobium Memoria Princess Diana. Botanists, media and analysts are curious to learn if Singapore will extend its "orchid diplomacy" to U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they arrive on the island for historic...more
Visitors take photos of orchids at Singapore Botanic Gardens' National Orchid Garden. Nicholas Fang, director of security and global affairs at think tank the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the host country might well do this on...more
The Dendrobium Margaret Thatcher. The special orchids are displayed in the Botanic Gardens, the only such tropical site figuring on the world heritage list of culture agency UNESCO. It is just beyond the western edge of a special zone designated for...more
The Dendrobium Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull. The June 12 event aims to start a discussion on ending the isolated and impoverished North's nuclear weapons programme in return for diplomatic and economic incentives and bringing peace to the Korean...more
A view of samples in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory at Singapore Botanic Gardens. Singapore has not yet made public any plans to present orchids to either leader. Orchid diplomacy "plays an important role in building bilateral...more
Lab technicians work in the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. Both Kim's father and grandfather have national flowers named for them - "Kimjongilia" and "Kimilsungia" - and carefully cultivated at a three-story exhibition hall in the...more
The latest orchid named in Singapore was the Dendrobium Narendra Modi, marking an official visit by the Indian prime minister this month. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Other foreign leaders with orchids dedicated to them are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (pictured). REUTERS/Edgar Su
British royals have several, with the most recent named for heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla (pictured) in 2017, while pop singer Elton John has his own. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the Orchid Breeding and Micropropagation Laboratory. "When Singapore names an orchid after a foreign leader, it is usually a hybrid orchid," said one of the staff at Woon Leng Nursery, which specializes in orchids. "And a hybrid orchid is...more
The Dendrobium Joaquim Alberto Chissano. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The Dendrobium Masako Kotaishi Hidenka. REUTERS/Edgar Su
