Six Philadelphia cops shot during drug raid
Police are seen during an active shooter situation, where Philadelphia police officers were shot during a drug raid on a home, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
People gather during an active shooter situation, where Philadelphia police officers were shot during a drug raid on a home, in Philadelphia, August 14. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
REFILE - UPDATING SLUG Paramedics roll a stretcher near the scene of a shooting incident in which several police were injured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Police respond to an active shooter situation, where Philadelphia police officers were shot during a drug raid on a home, in Philadelphia, August 14. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
People gather on a street during an active shooter situation, where Philadelphia police officers were shot during a drug raid on a home, in Philadelphia, August 14. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Police are seen during an active shooter situation, where Philadelphia police officers were shot during a drug raid on a home, in Philadelphia, August 14. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Police and medics respond to an active shooter situation, where Philadelphia police officers were shot during a drug raid on a home, in Philadelphia, August 14. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Police tape is seen during an active shooter situation, where Philadelphia police officers were shot during a drug raid on a home, in Philadelphia, August 14. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
