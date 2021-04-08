Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day. Ross described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. It's one of my favorite stories to tell," she said, smiling toward the jury, when asked by a prosecutor how she first met Floyd in August 2017 at a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard. She was waiting in the lobby to see the father of her son, tired after closing up the coffee shop where she worked. Floyd approached her. "Floyd has this great, deep, southern voice, raspy," she said, "and he was, like, 'Sis', you ok, sis'?'" He sensed she felt alone, and offered to pray with her. "It was so sweet," she said, dabbing a tissue to her eyes. "At the time I had lost a lot of faith in God." They had their first kiss in the lobby that night and except an occasional break were together until his death, she said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Close