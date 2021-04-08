Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 8, 2021 | 10:48am EDT

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
1 / 31
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
2 / 31
Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious, and a "shimmy" move to tighten pressure on Floyd's neck. A 911 call Williams made after the arrest was played. Williams dabbed his eyes with a tissue as his distressed voice filled the courtroom. "I believe I witnessed a murder," Williams, 33, told the jury. "So I felt I needed to call the police on the police." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious, and a "shimmy" move to tighten pressure on Floyd's neck. A 911 call Williams made after the arrest was played. Williams dabbed his eyes with a tissue as his distressed voice filled the courtroom. "I believe I witnessed a murder," Williams, 33, told the jury. "So I felt I needed to call the police on the police." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
3 / 31
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off his white spectacles and dropped his head into his hands in tears as he watched video of himself standing near Floyd as they dying man called out for his recently deceased mother. The court recessed for about 10 minutes so McMillian could gather himself. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off his white spectacles and dropped his head into his hands in tears as he watched video of himself standing near Floyd as they dying man called out for his recently deceased mother. The court recessed for about 10 minutes so McMillian could gather himself. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
4 / 31
An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
5 / 31
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, and a few minutes later police were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit. Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another Black man on the sidewalk. "They're not going to help him, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police. Martin said he felt guilty. "I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, and a few minutes later police were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit. Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another Black man on the sidewalk. "They're not going to help him, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police. Martin said he felt guilty. "I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
6 / 31
A video of police officers and crime scene tape taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video of police officers and crime scene tape taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A video of police officers and crime scene tape taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
7 / 31
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," said Arradondo, referring to how Chauvin, held his knee on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes. Over 3-1/2 hours of testimony, Arradondo disputed the defense's claim that Chauvin was following the training he had received in his 19 years on the force. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," said Arradondo, referring to how Chauvin, held his knee on the neck of Floyd...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," said Arradondo, referring to how Chauvin, held his knee on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes. Over 3-1/2 hours of testimony, Arradondo disputed the defense's claim that Chauvin was following the training he had received in his 19 years on the force. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
8 / 31
Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
9 / 31
Derek Chauvin and his defense attorney Eric Nelson on the fourth day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Derek Chauvin and his defense attorney Eric Nelson on the fourth day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Derek Chauvin and his defense attorney Eric Nelson on the fourth day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
10 / 31
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
11 / 31
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to subdue a suspect, he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to subdue a suspect, he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
12 / 31
George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day. Ross described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. It's one of my favorite stories to tell," she said, smiling toward the jury, when asked by a prosecutor how she first met Floyd in August 2017 at a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard. She was waiting in the lobby to see the father of her son, tired after closing up the coffee shop where she worked. Floyd approached her. "Floyd has this great, deep, southern voice, raspy," she said, "and he was, like, 'Sis', you ok, sis'?'" He sensed she felt alone, and offered to pray with her. "It was so sweet," she said, dabbing a tissue to her eyes. "At the time I had lost a lot of faith in God." They had their first kiss in the lobby that night and except an occasional break were together until his death, she said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day. Ross described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day. Ross described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. It's one of my favorite stories to tell," she said, smiling toward the jury, when asked by a prosecutor how she first met Floyd in August 2017 at a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard. She was waiting in the lobby to see the father of her son, tired after closing up the coffee shop where she worked. Floyd approached her. "Floyd has this great, deep, southern voice, raspy," she said, "and he was, like, 'Sis', you ok, sis'?'" He sensed she felt alone, and offered to pray with her. "It was so sweet," she said, dabbing a tissue to her eyes. "At the time I had lost a lot of faith in God." They had their first kiss in the lobby that night and except an occasional break were together until his death, she said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
13 / 31
An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
14 / 31
Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
15 / 31
Images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
16 / 31
Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Floyd's arrest. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Floyd's arrest. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Floyd's arrest. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
17 / 31
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with suspects going through a crisis. He added that police are trained to use neutrality, respect and trust in crisis intervention situations. "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help," Yang testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with suspects going through a crisis. He added that police are trained to use neutrality, respect and trust in crisis intervention situations. "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help," Yang testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
18 / 31
Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a subject, they are taught to immediately begin CPR. In Floyd's arrest, Chauvin did not perform CPR. "Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately," Mackenzie testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a subject, they are taught to immediately begin CPR. In Floyd's arrest, Chauvin did not perform CPR. "Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately," Mackenzie testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
19 / 31
Derek Chauvin listens during the seventh day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Derek Chauvin listens during the seventh day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Derek Chauvin listens during the seventh day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
20 / 31
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give Floyd medical attention. She described her distress at Chauvin and other officers stopping her from giving chest compressions to Floyd, who was by then unconscious. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give Floyd medical attention. She described her distress at Chauvin and other officers stopping her from giving chest compressions to Floyd, who was by then unconscious. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
21 / 31
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them." Zimmerman joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1985 and is now its most senior officer. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for...more

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them." Zimmerman joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1985 and is now its most senior officer. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
22 / 31
Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
23 / 31
Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
24 / 31
Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive training on defensive tactics and was a field training officer himself. She also testified she has known him about 20 years. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed Blackwell a photograph of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd and asked her if that was a technique learned in Minneapolis Police Department training. “It is not,” Blackwell said. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is, so that’s not what we train.” REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive training on defensive tactics and was a field training officer himself. She also testified she has known him about 20 years. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed Blackwell a photograph of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd and asked her if that was a technique learned in Minneapolis Police Department training. “It is not,” Blackwell said. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is, so that’s not what we train.” REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
25 / 31
Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
26 / 31
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
27 / 31
Paramedic Zachary Bravinder answers questions as a video taken of an ambulance crew treating Floyd plays on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Paramedic Zachary Bravinder answers questions as a video taken of an ambulance crew treating Floyd plays on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Paramedic Zachary Bravinder answers questions as a video taken of an ambulance crew treating Floyd plays on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
28 / 31
Witness Donald Williams wipes tears during the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Witness Donald Williams wipes tears during the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Witness Donald Williams wipes tears during the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
29 / 31
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
30 / 31
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 2, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...more

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 2, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Fiery protests in Belfast

Fiery protests in Belfast

Next Slideshows

Fiery protests in Belfast

Fiery protests in Belfast

Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the latest of a series of nightly outbreaks of...

Apr 07 2021
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Apr 07 2021
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.

Apr 07 2021
Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave

Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave

Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists forecast, with fatalities...

Apr 07 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Fiery protests in Belfast

Fiery protests in Belfast

Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the latest of a series of nightly outbreaks of violence that began last week.

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.

Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave

Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave

Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists forecast, with fatalities climbing for the first time above 4,000 in a day on April 6 as the outbreak overwhelms hospitals.

Lava spews from new fissures at Iceland volcano

Lava spews from new fissures at Iceland volcano

Two new fissures have opened in the Icelandic volcano that has attracted thousands of visitors since erupting three weeks ago.

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande river into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Portraits of New York City's mental health workers

Portraits of New York City's mental health workers

Meet some of New York's mental health care professionals, who are also feeling the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and social restrictions.

Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet

Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet

Broadway shows, jazz bands and comedy clubs resume performances after prolonged coronavirus closures.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast