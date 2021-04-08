Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd....more
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using...more
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off...more
An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting...more
A video of police officers and crime scene tape taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," said Arradondo, referring to how Chauvin, held his knee on the neck of Floyd...more
Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Derek Chauvin and his defense attorney Eric Nelson on the fourth day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers...more
George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day. Ross described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together....more
An image of George Floyd's arrest by Officer Derek Chauvin plays on a screen on the eighth day. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Floyd's arrest. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with...more
Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a...more
Derek Chauvin listens during the seventh day of his trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give...more
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for...more
Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with...more
Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive...more
Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any...more
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Paramedic Zachary Bravinder answers questions as a video taken of an ambulance crew treating Floyd plays on a screen. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Witness Donald Williams wipes tears during the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...more
