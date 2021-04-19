Edition:
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Prosecutor Steven Schleicher makes closing arguments during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (R) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Prosecutor Steven Schleicher makes closing arguments during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (R) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 19, 2021.

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin tells the judge that he waived his right to testify to the jury on the fourteenth day of Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin tells the judge that he waived his right to testify to the jury on the fourteenth day of Chauvin's trial.

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Shawanda Hill is questioned on the twelfth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Shawanda Hill is questioned on the twelfth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, while Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill presides as images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen, on the ninth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, while Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill presides as images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen, on the ninth day of the trial.

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day of the trial.

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial.

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious, and a "shimmy" move to tighten pressure on Floyd's neck. A 911 call Williams made after the arrest was played. Williams dabbed his eyes with a tissue as his distressed voice filled the courtroom. "I believe I witnessed a murder," Williams, 33, told the jury. "So I felt I needed to call the police on the police." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off his white spectacles and dropped his head into his hands in tears as he watched video of himself standing near Floyd as they dying man called out for his recently deceased mother. The court recessed for about 10 minutes so McMillian could gather himself. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, and a few minutes later police were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit. Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another Black man on the sidewalk. "They're not going to help him, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police. Martin said he felt guilty. "I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned on the fourteenth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned on the fourteenth day of the trial.

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial.

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial.

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to subdue a suspect, he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to subdue a suspect, he said.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with suspects going through a crisis. He added that police are trained to use neutrality, respect and trust in crisis intervention situations. "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help," Yang testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a subject, they are taught to immediately begin CPR. In Floyd's arrest, Chauvin did not perform CPR. "Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately," Mackenzie testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them." Zimmerman joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1985 and is now its most senior officer. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for...more

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give Floyd medical attention. She described her distress at Chauvin and other officers stopping her from giving chest compressions to Floyd, who was by then unconscious. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial.

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right."

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive training on defensive tactics and was a field training officer himself. She also testified she has known him about 20 years. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed Blackwell a photograph of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd and asked her if that was a technique learned in Minneapolis Police Department training. “It is not,” Blackwell said. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is, so that’s not what we train.” REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger said.

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial.

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

India's capital region orders a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new...

1:55pm EDT
Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards

Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 56th Academy of Country Music awards show was broadcast live from three different venues across Nashville, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.

12:26pm EDT
Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft...

10:47am EDT
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

A wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along South Africa's Table Mountain.

9:08am EDT

