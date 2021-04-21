Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, and a few minutes later police were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit. Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another Black man on the sidewalk. "They're not going to help him, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police. Martin said he felt guilty. "I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

