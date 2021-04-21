Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 21, 2021 | 9:03am EDT

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
1 / 31
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reacts as the verdict is read announcing he has been found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reacts as the verdict is read announcing he has been found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reacts as the verdict is read announcing he has been found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
2 / 31
Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell delivers the rebuttal to the defense closing arguments. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell delivers the rebuttal to the defense closing arguments. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell delivers the rebuttal to the defense closing arguments. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
3 / 31
Prosecutor Steven Schleicher makes closing arguments during the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Prosecutor Steven Schleicher makes closing arguments during the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Prosecutor Steven Schleicher makes closing arguments during the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
4 / 31
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as defence attorney Eric Nelson makes closing arguments during Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as defence attorney Eric Nelson makes closing arguments during Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as defence attorney Eric Nelson makes closing arguments during Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
5 / 31
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin tells the judge that he waived his right to testify to the jury on the fourteenth day the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin tells the judge that he waived his right to testify to the jury on the fourteenth day the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin tells the judge that he waived his right to testify to the jury on the fourteenth day the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
6 / 31
An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An image of George Floyd's arrest plays on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
7 / 31
Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, while Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill presides as images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen, on the ninth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, while Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill presides as images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen, on the ninth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, while Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill presides as images of George Floyd's arrest play on a screen, on the ninth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
8 / 31
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A video taken during the arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen on the third day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
9 / 31
Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious, and a "shimmy" move to tighten pressure on Floyd's neck. A 911 call Williams made after the arrest was played. Williams dabbed his eyes with a tissue as his distressed voice filled the courtroom. "I believe I witnessed a murder," Williams, 33, told the jury. "So I felt I needed to call the police on the police." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin. Williams, the mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious, and a "shimmy" move to tighten pressure on Floyd's neck. A 911 call Williams made after the arrest was played. Williams dabbed his eyes with a tissue as his distressed voice filled the courtroom. "I believe I witnessed a murder," Williams, 33, told the jury. "So I felt I needed to call the police on the police." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
10 / 31
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off his white spectacles and dropped his head into his hands in tears as he watched video of himself standing near Floyd as they dying man called out for his recently deceased mother. The court recessed for about 10 minutes so McMillian could gather himself. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness on the third day. McMillan, an eyewitness who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd broke down in tears, sobbing as he testified. One of the first to notice the arrest, McMillian, 61, pulled off his white spectacles and dropped his head into his hands in tears as he watched video of himself standing near Floyd as they dying man called out for his recently deceased mother. The court recessed for about 10 minutes so McMillian could gather himself. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
11 / 31
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, and a few minutes later police were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit. Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another Black man on the sidewalk. "They're not going to help him, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police. Martin said he felt guilty. "I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness. Martin, 19, testified that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, and a few minutes later police were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit. Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another Black man on the sidewalk. "They're not going to help him, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police. Martin said he felt guilty. "I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
12 / 31
Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned on the fourteenth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned on the fourteenth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Chicago-based breathing expert Dr. Martin Tobin is questioned on the fourteenth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
13 / 31
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
14 / 31
Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson answers questions as evidence photos of the rear of a police car play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
15 / 31
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd plays on a screen on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
16 / 31
George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross answers questions on the fourth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
17 / 31
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to subdue a suspect, he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day. Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, told jurors the neck restraint applied by Chauvin during the deadly arrest of Floyd was unauthorized. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to subdue a suspect, he said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
18 / 31
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with suspects going through a crisis. He added that police are trained to use neutrality, respect and trust in crisis intervention situations. "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help," Yang testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang answers questions as a police training chart is shown on the seventh day of the trial. Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator, testified that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with suspects going through a crisis. He added that police are trained to use neutrality, respect and trust in crisis intervention situations. "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help," Yang testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
19 / 31
Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a subject, they are taught to immediately begin CPR. In Floyd's arrest, Chauvin did not perform CPR. "Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately," Mackenzie testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police medical support coordinator Officer Nicole Mackenzie answers questions on the seventh day. Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a subject, they are taught to immediately begin CPR. In Floyd's arrest, Chauvin did not perform CPR. "Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately," Mackenzie testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
20 / 31
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them." Zimmerman joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1985 and is now its most senior officer. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for...more

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman answers questions on the fifth day of the trial. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them." Zimmerman joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1985 and is now its most senior officer. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
21 / 31
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
22 / 31
Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Images of George Floyd's arrest by play on a screen on the eighth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
23 / 31
Shawanda Hill is questioned on the twelfth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Shawanda Hill is questioned on the twelfth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Shawanda Hill is questioned on the twelfth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
24 / 31
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give Floyd medical attention. She described her distress at Chauvin and other officers stopping her from giving chest compressions to Floyd, who was by then unconscious. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial. Hansen, who was off duty when she witnessed Floyd's arrest said that she "pled and was desperate" for police to allow her to give Floyd medical attention. She described her distress at Chauvin and other officers stopping her from giving chest compressions to Floyd, who was by then unconscious. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
25 / 31
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video taken on May 25, 2020 plays on a screen on the fifth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
26 / 31
Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies. "I always see the police there," Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
27 / 31
Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive training on defensive tactics and was a field training officer himself. She also testified she has known him about 20 years. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed Blackwell a photograph of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd and asked her if that was a technique learned in Minneapolis Police Department training. “It is not,” Blackwell said. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is, so that’s not what we train.” REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell answers questions on the sixth day of the trial. Blackwell was the commander of the department's training division at the time of the incident. She told the jury that Chauvin went through extensive training on defensive tactics and was a field training officer himself. She also testified she has known him about 20 years. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed Blackwell a photograph of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd and asked her if that was a technique learned in Minneapolis Police Department training. “It is not,” Blackwell said. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is, so that’s not what we train.” REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
28 / 31
Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger answers questions on the fourth day. Chauvin's former supervisor testified that police officers could have ended their restraint of Floyd earlier. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger said. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
29 / 31
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill listens as defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examines emergency room Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld on the sixth day of the trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
30 / 31
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Next Slideshows

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a...

8:20am EDT
The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...

Apr 20 2021
Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Apr 20 2021
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people...

Apr 20 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Makiyah Bryant

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Makiyah Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a Black teenage girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new record.

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.

Castro era comes to an end in Cuba

Castro era comes to an end in Cuba

Images from six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led a 1959 revolution that installed a Communist-run country on the doorstep of the United States.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast