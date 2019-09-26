Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics
Skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. Brown, the 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy who is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at...more
Sky Brown poses for a portrait at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. Brown, who was born in Japan to a British father and Japanese mother, took a big step towards making Team GB's Olympic squad with a third-place finish at the...more
Sky Brown shares a laugh with Japanese skateboarder Sakura Yosozumi, 17, during a break in training at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. Brown's parents Stu and Mieko initially thought the pressure of competing in Tokyo,...more
Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. Brown is passionate about making sure that playground, which has historically been the domain of men and boys, is open to...more
Sky Brown jokes around with Japanese skateboarder Sakura Yosozumi,17, at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. Brown has forged a bond with other up-and-coming female skateboarders like Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, who practised...more
Christian Hosoi, an American professional skateboarder who is helping to mentor Sky Brown poses for a portrait with her at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. Skateboarding great and Brown's mentor Christian Hosoi said that...more
Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. Brown, who lives in the Japanese coastal city of Miyazaki and spends time in Southern California, said she has witnessed...more
Sky Brown poses for a portrait at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sky Brown has a laugh when a camera is put on her helmet while she trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sky Brown signs a skateboard for a fan at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
