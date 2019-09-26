Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20. Brown, who lives in the Japanese coastal city of Miyazaki and spends time in Southern California, said she has witnessed poverty first hand and those experiences instilled a feeling of empathy. "As soon as I saw that I was like, I want to do something because I could easily be there," she said. "I just got lucky." To help fund Skateistan, Brown, who counts Almost Skateboards and Nike among her growing list of sponsors, designed a board adorned with a peaceful dove. Ten dollars from each sale goes to support the kids in the program and they have raised $20,000, an amount Brown called "crazy". "One of my dreams is to teach kids, especially in underprivileged countries, how to skate because I feel like when they skate, they forget about what they are struggling through," she said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close