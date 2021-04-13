Slain police officer lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda
Children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan and Abigail, are comforted by their mother Shannon Terranova during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S....more
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, walks past the casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., April 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans is carried by a joint service honor guard into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. 13 April 2021. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. 13 April 2021. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Abigail Evans, the daughter of U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans who was killed in the line of duty on April 2, watches as his casket is carried into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) holds a program during a memorial service for the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool via...more
President Joe Biden gives a coin to Logan Evans, son of late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitolin Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021. Drew...more
President Joe Biden picks up a Capitol dome-shaped toy belonging to U.S Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans’ daughter, Abigail, during a lying in honor ceremony on the Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021. Amr Alfiky/Pool via...more
Family members of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans react as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a lying in honor ceremony on the Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021. Amr Alfiky/Pool via REUTERS
A large group of Capitol Police officers surround the casket of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021....more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embraces Shannon Evans, mother of U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, during a lying in honor ceremony on the Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021. Amr Alfiky/Pool via REUTERS
Members of a Capitol Police honor guard salute at the casket of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Drew...more
Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrives to lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021. Mandel NGAN/Pool via REUTERS
A U.S. Capitol police officer watches from inside the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony honoring fellow officer William Evans, who was killed on April 2 and will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos...more
President Joe Biden rubs his eye during a memorial for the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Capitol Police officers pay their respects to slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police officers embrace after paying their respects at the casket of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021....more
Children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan and Abigail, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova, and Evans' mother Janice Evans (R), during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S....more
U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, pays respects to Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, as his remains lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, April 13, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greets the family of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, including Janice Evans, from left, Logan Evans, Abigail Evans, and Shannon Terranova, during a ceremony in the Rotunda at the Capitol in...more
Law enforcement officers wait to pay respects to Officer William (Billy) Evans, an 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran who died in the line of duty on April 2, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The remains of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrive for a memorial service as he lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives to lay in Honor on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 13, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Officers watch as the casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives to lay in Honor on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 13, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
National Guard troops pay their respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS
A law enforcement officer wait to pay respects to Officer William (Billy) Evans, an 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran who died in the line of duty on April 2, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Joe Biden pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, as his remains lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, April 13, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony for slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., April 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer walk past the casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool...more
Officers watch as the casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives to lay in Honor on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 13, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives to lay in Honor on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 13, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Family members watch as the casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives to lay in Honor on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 13, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
The remains of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrive for a memorial service in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS
Abigail Evans, the daughter of U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans who was killed in the line of duty on April 2, watches with family members as his casket is carried into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A U.S. Capitol Police officer salutes as the casket containing the remains of officer William Evans, who was killed in the line of duty on April 2, arrives at the East front steps of the Capitol for a ceremony honoring the officer in the Capitol...more
The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William (Billy) Evans, watch as his body arrives for a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans is carried by a joint service honor guard into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the U.S. National Guard line Independence Avenue as the hearse containing the remains of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans, who was killed in the line of duty on April 2, is escorted up Capitol Hill to a ceremony honoring...more
Next Slideshows
The longest war: America in Afghanistan
President Biden has decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after al Qaeda s attacks triggered America s longest...
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily...
MORE IN PICTURES
The longest war: America in Afghanistan
President Biden has decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after al Qaeda s attacks triggered America s longest war.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.
Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions
Protesters have repeatedly scuffled with police as frustrated restaurant and small business owners demonstrate against continued coronavirus restrictions that are pounding the economy.
England reopens after three months of lockdown
Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.
The house where Prince Philip was born
Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters
Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.