Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod

Larry Daugherty, a musher from Eagle River, holds empty packages of COVID-19 vaccine which he will carry with him on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in a nod to the 1925 Serum Run, which relied on a relay of dog teams bringing diphtheria vaccine to save a village from disease, at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The biggest change this year was in diverting the finish line far from the Bering Sea gold-rush town of Nome, the usual endpoint for a race commemorating the legendary diphtheria serum run to Nome by dog sled teams in 1925. Instead, the 2021 race will run to an uninhabited checkpoint called Iditarod and an abandoned mining settlement named Flat, then turn around for a second leg sending mushers back to Deshka Landing for the finish. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

