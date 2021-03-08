Edition:
Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod

Susannah Tuminelli's team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Forty-six mushers and their teams of huskies dashed off into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday in a socially distanced start to the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, embarking on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Dallas Seavey leans over for a high-five at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race start area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The starting gate of the 2021 event was placed off-limits to the usual crowds of cheering spectators, and few if any fans are expected along the abbreviated route for this year's 49th running of the world's most famous sled-dog marathon. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Aaron Peck, of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, waits for the race to begin at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The staggered launch of the race began with Iditarod veteran Aaron Peck of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, followed by rivals charging onto the trail one team at a time every two minutes amid sunny skies and a clamor of barking and yapping. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Larry Daugherty, a musher from Eagle River, holds empty packages of COVID-19 vaccine which he will carry with him on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in a nod to the 1925 Serum Run, which relied on a relay of dog teams bringing diphtheria vaccine to save a village from disease, at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The biggest change this year was in diverting the finish line far from the Bering Sea gold-rush town of Nome, the usual endpoint for a race commemorating the legendary diphtheria serum run to Nome by dog sled teams in 1925. Instead, the 2021 race will run to an uninhabited checkpoint called Iditarod and an abandoned mining settlement named Flat, then turn around for a second leg sending mushers back to Deshka Landing for the finish. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Dennis Kananowicz, of Tolsona, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting chute on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The total distance is about 860 miles, roughly 100 miles shorter than the traditional route to Nome. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Aliy Zirkle begins her final Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Aliy Zirkle begins her final Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Matt Hall drives his dog team on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Matt Hall drives his dog team on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Ryne Olson drives her dog team past campfires on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Ryne Olson drives her dog team past campfires on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Wade Marrs' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Wade Marrs' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Wade Marrs looks up after rolling his sled at a sharp corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Ryne Olson passes in front of spectators at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Ryne Olson passes in front of spectators at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Ryne Olson participates at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Ryne Olson participates at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Dennis Kananowicz greets one of few spectators along the trail at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Travis Beals' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Travis Beals' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans as she passes by the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans as she passes by the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey rounds a corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey rounds a corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Big Lake musher Martin Buser begins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Big Lake musher Martin Buser begins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Christopher Parker, a rookie from Fairbanks, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting line on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Christopher Parker, a rookie from Fairbanks, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting line on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Leaders for Wade Marrs run toward the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Leaders for Wade Marrs run toward the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

