Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod
Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs North and Gamble after crossing the finish line to win his fifth Iditarod Dog Sled Race at Deshka Landing near Willow, Alaska, March 15, 2021. Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...more
Dallas Seavey's team runs into the chute at the finish line to win his fifth Iditarod Dog Sled Race at Deshka Landing near Willow, Alaska, March 15, 2021. Seavey, 34, completed this year's race in seven days, 14 hours and 8:57 minutes. In 2012, he...more
Richie Diehl mushes up the first part of the Happy River Steps during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. For the first time ever, Nome was not the site of the Iditarod finish. This year's race, over a course that was drastically...more
2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, mushes across Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Instead of the traditional trek to Nome that spans nearly 1,000 miles (1,610...more
2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, puts booties on his dogs before leaving the Finger Lake checkpoint during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Mille Porsild mushes up a hill before Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, leaves the Ophir checkpoint with his dog team as a small plane takes off from the runway during the socially-distanced Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska, March 12,...more
Matt Failor drives his dog team, high in the Alaska Range during the Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race in Rainy Pass, Alaska, March 8, 2021. Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Gunnar Johnson travels down the Susitna River during the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Racecourse drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Aaron Burmeister mushes near Shell Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Ryne Olson sits with her seven-year-old dog Dolly, named after Dolly Parton from a litter theme of Country music stars, during the Iditarod Sled Dog Race at the Ophir checkpoint in Alaska, March 10, 2021. Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Susannah Tuminelli's team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Forty-six mushers and their teams of...more
Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Dallas Seavey leans over for a high-five at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race start area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The starting gate of the 2021 event was placed...more
Aaron Peck, of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, waits for the race to begin at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The staggered...more
Larry Daugherty, a musher from Eagle River, holds empty packages of COVID-19 vaccine which he will carry with him on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in a nod to the 1925 Serum Run, which relied on a relay of dog teams bringing diphtheria vaccine to...more
Dennis Kananowicz, of Tolsona, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting chute on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The total distance is about 860 miles, roughly 100...more
Aliy Zirkle begins her final Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Matt Hall drives his dog team on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Ryne Olson drives her dog team past campfires on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Wade Marrs' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Wade Marrs looks up after rolling his sled at a sharp corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via...more
Ryne Olson passes in front of spectators at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Ryne Olson participates at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Dennis Kananowicz greets one of few spectators along the trail at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. ...more
Travis Beals' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans as she passes by the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey rounds a corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Big Lake musher Martin Buser begins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Christopher Parker, a rookie from Fairbanks, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting line on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Leaders for Wade Marrs run toward the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
