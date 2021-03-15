Edition:
Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod

Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs North and Gamble after crossing the finish line to win his fifth Iditarod Dog Sled Race at Deshka Landing near Willow, Alaska, March 15, 2021. Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Monday morning, reaching the finish line on this year's shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness just after 5 a.m. Alaska time.  Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs North and Gamble after crossing the finish line to win his fifth Iditarod Dog Sled Race at Deshka Landing near Willow, Alaska, March 15, 2021. Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Monday morning, reaching the finish line on this year's shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness just after 5 a.m. Alaska time.  Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Dallas Seavey's team runs into the chute at the finish line to win his fifth Iditarod Dog Sled Race at Deshka Landing near Willow, Alaska, March 15, 2021. Seavey, 34, completed this year's race in seven days, 14 hours and 8:57 minutes. In 2012, he became the youngest Iditarod champion. The third-generation Iditarod musher has now tied Rick Swenson for the most victories. He was greeted at the finish line by his father, three-time champion Mitch Seavey, and will pocket about $40,000 in prize money.   Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Dallas Seavey's team runs into the chute at the finish line to win his fifth Iditarod Dog Sled Race at Deshka Landing near Willow, Alaska, March 15, 2021. Seavey, 34, completed this year's race in seven days, 14 hours and 8:57 minutes. In 2012, he became the youngest Iditarod champion. The third-generation Iditarod musher has now tied Rick Swenson for the most victories. He was greeted at the finish line by his father, three-time champion Mitch Seavey, and will pocket about $40,000 in prize money.   Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Richie Diehl mushes up the first part of the Happy River Steps during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. For the first time ever, Nome was not the site of the Iditarod finish. This year's race, over a course that was drastically altered because of the coronavirus pandemic, ended at the same spot where the mushers had started on March 7, a secluded riverside location about 75 miles (120 km) north of Anchorage. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Richie Diehl mushes up the first part of the Happy River Steps during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. For the first time ever, Nome was not the site of the Iditarod finish. This year's race, over a course that was drastically altered because of the coronavirus pandemic, ended at the same spot where the mushers had started on March 7, a secluded riverside location about 75 miles (120 km) north of Anchorage. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, mushes across Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Instead of the traditional trek to Nome that spans nearly 1,000 miles (1,610 km), mushers traversed an 840-mile (1,350-km) out-and-back route on the southern part of the traditional trail. Stopovers at Native villages along the way were eliminated this year, and checkpoints were set up in spots isolated from any communities. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, mushes across Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Instead of the traditional trek to Nome that spans nearly 1,000 miles (1,610 km), mushers traversed an 840-mile (1,350-km) out-and-back route on the southern part of the traditional trail. Stopovers at Native villages along the way were eliminated this year, and checkpoints were set up in spots isolated from any communities. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, puts booties on his dogs before leaving the Finger Lake checkpoint during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021.  Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, puts booties on his dogs before leaving the Finger Lake checkpoint during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021.  Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Mille Porsild mushes up a hill before Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Mille Porsild mushes up a hill before Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, leaves the Ophir checkpoint with his dog team as a small plane takes off from the runway during the socially-distanced Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska, March 12, 2021. Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, leaves the Ophir checkpoint with his dog team as a small plane takes off from the runway during the socially-distanced Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska, March 12, 2021. Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Matt Failor drives his dog team, high in the Alaska Range during the Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race in Rainy Pass, Alaska, March 8, 2021. Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Matt Failor drives his dog team, high in the Alaska Range during the Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race in Rainy Pass, Alaska, March 8, 2021. Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Gunnar Johnson travels down the Susitna River during the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Racecourse drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021.  Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Gunnar Johnson travels down the Susitna River during the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Racecourse drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021.  Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Aaron Burmeister mushes near Shell Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021.  Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Aaron Burmeister mushes near Shell Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021.  Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Ryne Olson sits with her seven-year-old dog Dolly, named after Dolly Parton from a litter theme of Country music stars, during the Iditarod Sled Dog Race at the Ophir checkpoint in Alaska, March 10, 2021.   Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Ryne Olson sits with her seven-year-old dog Dolly, named after Dolly Parton from a litter theme of Country music stars, during the Iditarod Sled Dog Race at the Ophir checkpoint in Alaska, March 10, 2021.   Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Susannah Tuminelli's team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Forty-six mushers and their teams of huskies dashed off into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday in a socially distanced start to the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, embarking on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Susannah Tuminelli's team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Forty-six mushers and their teams of huskies dashed off into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday in a socially distanced start to the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, embarking on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Dallas Seavey leans over for a high-five at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race start area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The starting gate of the 2021 event was placed off-limits to the usual crowds of cheering spectators, and few if any fans are expected along the abbreviated route for this year's 49th running of the world's most famous sled-dog marathon. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Dallas Seavey leans over for a high-five at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race start area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The starting gate of the 2021 event was placed off-limits to the usual crowds of cheering spectators, and few if any fans are expected along the abbreviated route for this year's 49th running of the world's most famous sled-dog marathon. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Aaron Peck, of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, waits for the race to begin at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The staggered launch of the race began with Iditarod veteran Aaron Peck of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, followed by rivals charging onto the trail one team at a time every two minutes amid sunny skies and a clamor of barking and yapping. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Aaron Peck, of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, waits for the race to begin at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The staggered launch of the race began with Iditarod veteran Aaron Peck of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, followed by rivals charging onto the trail one team at a time every two minutes amid sunny skies and a clamor of barking and yapping. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Larry Daugherty, a musher from Eagle River, holds empty packages of COVID-19 vaccine which he will carry with him on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in a nod to the 1925 Serum Run, which relied on a relay of dog teams bringing diphtheria vaccine to save a village from disease, at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The biggest change this year was in diverting the finish line far from the Bering Sea gold-rush town of Nome, the usual endpoint for a race commemorating the legendary diphtheria serum run to Nome by dog sled teams in 1925. Instead, the 2021 race will run to an uninhabited checkpoint called Iditarod and an abandoned mining settlement named Flat, then turn around for a second leg sending mushers back to Deshka Landing for the finish. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Larry Daugherty, a musher from Eagle River, holds empty packages of COVID-19 vaccine which he will carry with him on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in a nod to the 1925 Serum Run, which relied on a relay of dog teams bringing diphtheria vaccine to save a village from disease, at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The biggest change this year was in diverting the finish line far from the Bering Sea gold-rush town of Nome, the usual endpoint for a race commemorating the legendary diphtheria serum run to Nome by dog sled teams in 1925. Instead, the 2021 race will run to an uninhabited checkpoint called Iditarod and an abandoned mining settlement named Flat, then turn around for a second leg sending mushers back to Deshka Landing for the finish. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Dennis Kananowicz, of Tolsona, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting chute on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The total distance is about 860 miles, roughly 100 miles shorter than the traditional route to Nome. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Dennis Kananowicz, of Tolsona, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting chute on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. The total distance is about 860 miles, roughly 100 miles shorter than the traditional route to Nome. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Aliy Zirkle begins her final Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Aliy Zirkle begins her final Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Matt Hall drives his dog team on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Matt Hall drives his dog team on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Ryne Olson drives her dog team past campfires on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Ryne Olson drives her dog team past campfires on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Wade Marrs' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Wade Marrs' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Wade Marrs looks up after rolling his sled at a sharp corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Wade Marrs looks up after rolling his sled at a sharp corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Ryne Olson passes in front of spectators at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Ryne Olson passes in front of spectators at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Ryne Olson participates at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Ryne Olson participates at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Dennis Kananowicz greets one of few spectators along the trail at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Dennis Kananowicz greets one of few spectators along the trail at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Travis Beals' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Travis Beals' team runs at the beginning of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans as she passes by the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans as she passes by the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey rounds a corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey rounds a corner on the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Big Lake musher Martin Buser begins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Big Lake musher Martin Buser begins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Christopher Parker, a rookie from Fairbanks, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting line on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Christopher Parker, a rookie from Fairbanks, leaves the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting line on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Leaders for Wade Marrs run toward the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Leaders for Wade Marrs run toward the Susitna River during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, March 7, 2021. Marc Lester/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
