Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 22, 2021 | 10:26am EDT

Sleeping volcano awakens with show of lava in Iceland

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
1 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Close
2 / 30
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
3 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Close
4 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Close
5 / 30
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
6 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
Close
7 / 30
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
8 / 30
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
9 / 30
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
10 / 30
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
11 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
Close
12 / 30
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
13 / 30
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
14 / 30
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
15 / 30
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
16 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Close
17 / 30
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
18 / 30
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
19 / 30
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
20 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Close
21 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 30
Lava streams during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Lava streams during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Lava streams during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
Close
25 / 30
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014. VF.IS/via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes...more

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014. VF.IS/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 30
Lava flows during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Lava flows during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Lava flows during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
Close
27 / 30
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
29 / 30
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Next Slideshows

Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Australia is set to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney s west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to...

9:59am EDT
Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

Evanston, Illinois, is poised to become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of...

9:21am EDT
Miami Beach police clash with spring break crowds to enforce emergency COVID curfew

Miami Beach police clash with spring break crowds to enforce emergency COVID curfew

Miami Beach officials extend a curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the...

8:25am EDT
Violent protest over proposed UK policing bill in Bristol, England

Violent protest over proposed UK policing bill in Bristol, England

Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in Bristol during demonstrations against a government bill going...

12:29am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Australia is set to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney s west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two.

Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

Evanston, Illinois, is poised to become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of discriminatory practices.

Miami Beach police clash with spring break crowds to enforce emergency COVID curfew

Miami Beach police clash with spring break crowds to enforce emergency COVID curfew

Miami Beach officials extend a curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break.

Violent protest over proposed UK policing bill in Bristol, England

Violent protest over proposed UK policing bill in Bristol, England

Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in Bristol during demonstrations against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings

Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings

Across the United States, many Asian-Americans reeled at the news of a shooting spree in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of seismic activity

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of seismic activity

A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.

Back to school across America

Back to school across America

Kids return to classrooms as the Biden administration works to reopen in-person learning for millions of public school students without sparking coronavirus outbreaks.

Youth stage global climate protests

Youth stage global climate protests

Young people rallied worldwide to demand urgent action to halt catastrophic climate change, as part of the Fridays for Future climate strikes.

Migrant children at the U.S. border

Migrant children at the U.S. border

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast