Sleeping volcano awakens with show of lava in Iceland
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Lava streams during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes...more
Lava flows during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
