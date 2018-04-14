Sloane Stephens serves up tennis to Compton kids

Sloane Stephens teaches tennis to 400 elementary students. Stephens, whose father played pro football and mother was an all-American swimmer, said the sport has been good to her and said she wants members of the next generation to have that...more

Sloane Stephens teaches tennis to 400 elementary students. Stephens, whose father played pro football and mother was an all-American swimmer, said the sport has been good to her and said she wants members of the next generation to have that experience too. "I've gotten to travel the world, met amazing people, and I've gotten to do a lot with my life," she said. "Tennis has given me that opportunity and just to be able to give that opportunity to one kid - it's life changing." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

