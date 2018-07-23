Slums demolished for new Kenyan road
Onlookers watch as bulldozers demolish houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man stands on the rubbles of his home after bulldozers demolished dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A youth is escorted by Kenyan police officers as dozens of houses are being demolished to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man looks through the rubble of houses demolished to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Golfers walk in the background as Kenyans watch bulldozers demolish dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A writing is seen on a wooden board in the rubbles of a house, one of dozens demolished to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Catharine Kamiri collects wood from the rubbles of her home after bulldozers demolished dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man collects a wooden board from the rubble of a house after bulldozers demolished dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Catharine Kamiri (L) and her sister Mercy Wanjiku (C) collect their belongings after bulldozers demolished their house to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A golfer tees in the background as Kenyans watch bulldozers demolishing dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
