Pictures | Mon Jul 23, 2018 | 8:10am EDT

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Onlookers watch as bulldozers demolish houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man stands on the rubbles of his home after bulldozers demolished dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A youth is escorted by Kenyan police officers as dozens of houses are being demolished to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man looks through the rubble of houses demolished to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Golfers walk in the background as Kenyans watch bulldozers demolish dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A writing is seen on a wooden board in the rubbles of a house, one of dozens demolished to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Catharine Kamiri collects wood from the rubbles of her home after bulldozers demolished dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man collects a wooden board from the rubble of a house after bulldozers demolished dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Catharine Kamiri (L) and her sister Mercy Wanjiku (C) collect their belongings after bulldozers demolished their house to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A golfer tees in the background as Kenyans watch bulldozers demolishing dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
