Smaller protests in Myanmar as junta deploys more troops, military vehicles
Police detains a man during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A person shows the three-fingers salute in front of a placard with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier looks at a banner attached to a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand on a road during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier is seen on top of an armored vehicle in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier uses a mobile phone as he sit inside a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier moves a barricade as troops stand outside the Central Bank of Myanmar during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People react outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters hold placards reading "Join in CDM", referring to Civil Disobedience Movement, in front of a military vehicle during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers walk as others stand guard next to armored vehicles in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a placard in front of police officers during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers search the headquarters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) after the coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman standing next to soldiers waves outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detains a man during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers carry a barricade outside the Central Bank of Myanmar during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier steps out of a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man on a bike takes a picture of an armoured vehicle riding on a street during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers cross a street as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
