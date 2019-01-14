Smashing away the stress

A customer reacts before smashing an old telephone. Jin said around 600 people visit Smash each month. "A woman brought all her wedding photos here, and she smashed them all. We welcome people to bring their own stuff," Jin said. "Every time when we...more

A customer reacts before smashing an old telephone. Jin said around 600 people visit Smash each month. "A woman brought all her wedding photos here, and she smashed them all. We welcome people to bring their own stuff," Jin said. "Every time when we come across cases like this, they affirm our belief that we've provided a safe place to let out negative energy. And we are happy for that." REUTERS/Jason Lee

