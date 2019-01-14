Smashing away the stress
Customer Liu Chao, wearing protective gear, is seen through a window as he smashes bottles in an anger room in Beijing, China January 12, 2019. Patrons pay 158 yuan ($23) to spend half an hour in an "anger room" in Beijing, where patrons wearing...more
A female customer wearing protective gear smashes the head of a mannequin. Since the venture opened in September, customers have smashed around 15,000 bottles every month, said 25-year-old Jin Meng, who co-founded Smash with her...more
High school student Qiu Siyu smashes wine bottles. Qiu, a bespectacled 16-year-old high school student with braces, said she was there to vent anger about school. "It feels so good when I destroy those bottles and watch them explode," she said,...more
A female customer places a plastic model to smash. Not intended to promote violence, Smash aims to help people deal with the pressures of living in big cities like Beijing, co-founder Jin said, adding that their target customers are between 20 and 35...more
A staff member cleans up a mannequin destroyed by customers. Another customer, Liu Chao, 32, looked relaxed and pleased after his session. "If you have money, you can smash anything - smash some TVs, computers, wine bottles, furniture, mannequins,...more
A customer reacts before smashing an old telephone. Jin said around 600 people visit Smash each month. "A woman brought all her wedding photos here, and she smashed them all. We welcome people to bring their own stuff," Jin said. "Every time when we...more
A screen shows a couple smashing bottles in a show window. In Beijing, Jin said her next step is to open a new anger room in a shopping mall where people can take a break from their shopping to smash a bottle or two. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The heads of destroyed mannequins are placed in a corner in an anger room. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Baseball bats are seen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A staff member carries an old television for customers. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker washes newly arrived bottles. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A customer smashes old furniture. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A customer holds a baseball bat. REUTERS/Jason Lee
High school student Qiu Siyu throws a wine bottle against the wall. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A staff member puts on protective gear for a high school student customer. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A female customer smashes a mannequin. REUTERS/Jason Lee
High school student Qiu Siyu reacts after smashing wine bottles. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A female customer poses for a photo on a metal pail in an anger room. REUTERS/Jason Lee
