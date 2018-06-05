Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

A tunnel, now used for training federal officers, is seen under the border between Mexico and the United States. "There's a demand on this side, there's a supply on the south side, so you've go that basic financial things checked off," said LeNoir....more

A tunnel, now used for training federal officers, is seen under the border between Mexico and the United States. "There's a demand on this side, there's a supply on the south side, so you've go that basic financial things checked off," said LeNoir. "You have infrastructure to the south and infrastructure to the north and a very robust commercial network in between, alright? So, that's out high tunnel threat area. Wherever there's infrastructure to the south, and by that I mean commercial warehouses, homes, yards or whatever, anywhere to get from point A to point B in stealth, put it in a truck and then blend in with the 80,000 other vehicles that we see on a daily basis out here." REUTERS/Mike Blake

