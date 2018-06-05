Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol federal officer, who is part of the San Diego Sector Confined Space Entry Team, inspects a tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, California, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border Patrol Operations Officer Lance LeNoir of the Confined Space Entry Team climbs out of a tunnel. Shut down twice before, the network was apparently used for illegal immigration. The original tunnel was found in 2013. The tunnel was found...more
An illegal smuggling tunnel, now used for training federal officers, is seen under the border between Mexico and the United States. Then in 2017, the tunnel was tapped into again from the south side and branched off of the original into the north...more
Operations Officer Lance LeNoir climbs down into a tunnel. The tunnel began in a building in Tijuana, more than 300 feet south of the U.S.- Mexico border and ran past a fence at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Subterranean tunnels found in the area are...more
Operations Officer Lance LeNoir inspects a tunnel. In 2016, federal agents said they seized a ton of cocaine and seven tons of marijuana smuggled through a tunnel in the same area that stretched a half mile beneath the border, which then was the...more
Operations Officer Lance LeNoir crawls through a tunnel that is now used for training. "We have ventilation, electrical, tools, rail systems, transport mechanisms of some sort in here, that's what gives it its sophisticated moniker. However, it it...more
Operations Officer Lance LeNoir climbs out of a tunnel. "In San Diego, the average distance on these tunnels is anywhere from 1,500 all the way up to about 3,000 feet. They're sophisticated in that regard just based upon distance alone. And what you...more
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol federal officer inspects a tunnel. "Discovering these types of voids underground is a very tricky problem," said LeNoir. "It's specific to the area in which the threat resides. I could find a widget that works out...more
A tunnel, now used for training federal officers, is seen under the border between Mexico and the United States. "There's a demand on this side, there's a supply on the south side, so you've go that basic financial things checked off," said LeNoir....more
Operations Officer Lance LeNoir climbs down into a tunnel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol federal officer looks down into an illegal smuggling tunnel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
