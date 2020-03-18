Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People line up outside a supermarket in Naples, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
People maintain social distancing as they line up to get on a train in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Chairs in the U.S. Pentagon briefing room are set far apart based on social distancing protocols at the Pentagon in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Phil Stewart
Passengers sit on benches in the lobby of a railway station in Daegu, South Korea, March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Shoppers enter a grocery store near a sign requesting social distancing in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/David Ryder
Residents line up to collect vegetables purchased through group orders at a residential area in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 5. REUTERS/Stringer
Parliament member keep a safe distance from one another a the inaugural meeting of the state parliament in Hamburg, Germany, March 18. Axel Heimken/Pool via Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing with reporters exhibiting social distancing at the White House in Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line up at a supermarket to stock up on food and goods in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
