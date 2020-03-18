Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2020 | 2:35pm EDT

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Close
1 / 12
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 12
Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 12
People line up outside a supermarket in Naples, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

People line up outside a supermarket in Naples, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
People line up outside a supermarket in Naples, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Close
4 / 12
People maintain social distancing as they line up to get on a train in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

People maintain social distancing as they line up to get on a train in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People maintain social distancing as they line up to get on a train in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
5 / 12
Chairs in the U.S. Pentagon briefing room are set far apart based on social distancing protocols at the Pentagon in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

Chairs in the U.S. Pentagon briefing room are set far apart based on social distancing protocols at the Pentagon in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Chairs in the U.S. Pentagon briefing room are set far apart based on social distancing protocols at the Pentagon in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Phil Stewart
Close
6 / 12
Passengers sit on benches in the lobby of a railway station in Daegu, South Korea, March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Passengers sit on benches in the lobby of a railway station in Daegu, South Korea, March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Passengers sit on benches in the lobby of a railway station in Daegu, South Korea, March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 12
Shoppers enter a grocery store near a sign requesting social distancing in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/David Ryder

Shoppers enter a grocery store near a sign requesting social distancing in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Shoppers enter a grocery store near a sign requesting social distancing in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 12
Residents line up to collect vegetables purchased through group orders at a residential area in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 5. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents line up to collect vegetables purchased through group orders at a residential area in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 5. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Residents line up to collect vegetables purchased through group orders at a residential area in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 5. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 12
Parliament member keep a safe distance from one another a the inaugural meeting of the state parliament in Hamburg, Germany, March 18. Axel Heimken/Pool via Reuters

Parliament member keep a safe distance from one another a the inaugural meeting of the state parliament in Hamburg, Germany, March 18. Axel Heimken/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Parliament member keep a safe distance from one another a the inaugural meeting of the state parliament in Hamburg, Germany, March 18. Axel Heimken/Pool via Reuters
Close
10 / 12
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing with reporters exhibiting social distancing at the White House in Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing with reporters exhibiting social distancing at the White House in Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing with reporters exhibiting social distancing at the White House in Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 12
People line up at a supermarket to stock up on food and goods in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People line up at a supermarket to stock up on food and goods in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
People line up at a supermarket to stock up on food and goods in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus...

Next Slideshows

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

12:30pm EDT
Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.

12:00pm EDT
Borders tighten as countries race to contain coronavirus outbreak

Borders tighten as countries race to contain coronavirus outbreak

Countries around the world have tightened their borders as they try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

11:45am EDT
Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

10:04am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.

Borders tighten as countries race to contain coronavirus outbreak

Borders tighten as countries race to contain coronavirus outbreak

Countries around the world have tightened their borders as they try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to strengthen their own health systems as the number of infected rises nationwide.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.

Inside Florida retirement community amid coronavirus

Inside Florida retirement community amid coronavirus

At the densely populated Villages in Florida, senior citizens - the demographic most at risk from the coronavirus - reflected on the global pandemic.

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

At least 29 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast