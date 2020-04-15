Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A delivery courier leaves pizza on a doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope after the cafe adopted a social distance policy for their customers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Workers of the Nairobi City County Government line up while observing social distancing to collect letters of redeployment by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services in Nairobi, Kenya, April 6. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A tourist wearing a protective mask sits on a social distancing seat as she waits for her flight at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International airport in Thailand, April 4. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Urinals are pictured with some blocked off in order for people to distance themselves at motorway services on the M20 in Maidstone, Britain, March 26. REUTERS/John Sibley
Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
People maintain the one-meter distance as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 24. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
