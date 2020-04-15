Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2020 | 8:17am EDT

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
1 / 10
A delivery courier leaves pizza on a doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A delivery courier leaves pizza on a doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A delivery courier leaves pizza on a doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
2 / 10
Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 10
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope after the cafe adopted a social distance policy for their customers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope after the cafe adopted a social distance policy for their customers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope after the cafe adopted a social distance policy for their customers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
4 / 10
Workers of the Nairobi City County Government line up while observing social distancing to collect letters of redeployment by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services in Nairobi, Kenya, April 6. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Workers of the Nairobi City County Government line up while observing social distancing to collect letters of redeployment by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services in Nairobi, Kenya, April 6. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Workers of the Nairobi City County Government line up while observing social distancing to collect letters of redeployment by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services in Nairobi, Kenya, April 6. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Close
5 / 10
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between themselves inside a grocery store in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
6 / 10
A tourist wearing a protective mask sits on a social distancing seat as she waits for her flight at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International airport in Thailand, April 4. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A tourist wearing a protective mask sits on a social distancing seat as she waits for her flight at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International airport in Thailand, April 4. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A tourist wearing a protective mask sits on a social distancing seat as she waits for her flight at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International airport in Thailand, April 4. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 10
Urinals are pictured with some blocked off in order for people to distance themselves at motorway services on the M20 in Maidstone, Britain, March 26. REUTERS/John Sibley

Urinals are pictured with some blocked off in order for people to distance themselves at motorway services on the M20 in Maidstone, Britain, March 26. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Urinals are pictured with some blocked off in order for people to distance themselves at motorway services on the M20 in Maidstone, Britain, March 26. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
8 / 10
Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Visitors stand on boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
People maintain the one-meter distance as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 24. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People maintain the one-meter distance as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 24. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
People maintain the one-meter distance as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 24. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Next Slideshows

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

8:09am EDT
Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

8:03am EDT
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

6:07am EDT
The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

12:04am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

Biden and Obama over the years

Biden and Obama over the years

Looking back at the relationship between Joe Biden and Barack Obama, after the former president endorsed his vice president's campaign in an effort to bring the Democratic Party together ahead of the election.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what remained of hundreds of structures destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people.

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometer from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a radiation risk, Greenpeace Russia warned on Monday, citing satellite images.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast