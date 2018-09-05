Social media executives testify before Congress
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg looks on as she testifies with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Alex Jones of Infowars sits in the front row of the public area listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testify. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Richard Burr talks with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg after her testimony. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ponders a question as he testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) greets Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is seated prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives to listen to the testimony of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
