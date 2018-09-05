Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 5, 2018 | 3:50pm EDT

Social media executives testify before Congress

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 14
Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 14
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 14
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg looks on as she testifies with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg looks on as she testifies with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg looks on as she testifies with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 14
Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 14
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
6 / 14
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 14
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 14
Alex Jones of Infowars sits in the front row of the public area listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testify. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Alex Jones of Infowars sits in the front row of the public area listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testify. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Alex Jones of Infowars sits in the front row of the public area listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testify. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 14
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Richard Burr talks with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg after her testimony. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Richard Burr talks with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg after her testimony. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Richard Burr talks with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg after her testimony. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
10 / 14
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ponders a question as he testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ponders a question as he testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ponders a question as he testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
11 / 14
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) greets Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) greets Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) greets Jack Dorsey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 14
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is seated prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is seated prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is seated prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 14
Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives to listen to the testimony of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives to listen to the testimony of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives to listen to the testimony of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

12:50pm EDT
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

10:40am EDT
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

10:30am EDT
Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

Sep 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Meghan named People's best dressed

Meghan named People's best dressed

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was named the best dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine in a rare royal accolade by the celebrity publication.

Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Runners punish themselves on a 106-mile race through the Alps in the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the world.

Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture

Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture

Rising temperatures in Bolivia s highlands have caused a sustained drought of the second largest lake in the country, forcing the indigenous community living around it to search for new ways of life.

Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast