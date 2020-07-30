Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. For the first time in the modern era,...more
A Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective face mask prays around the Kaaba at the Grand mosque, July 29, 2020. Those chosen will receive supplies including special ihram garments, toiletries, and a prayer rug in a suitcase from the Saudi haj ministry, as...more
An aerial view shows tents of Muslim pilgrims in Mina, July 29, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque, July 29, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective face mask has his temperature checked as he arrives in Mina, July 29, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view of tents prepared for Muslim pilgrims in the holy city of Mecca, July 28, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims walk at the Grand mosque, July 29, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray around the Kaaba at the Grand mosque, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
A Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective face mask carries his luggage as he arrives in Mina, July 29, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
A Muslim pilgrim wearing protective face masks prays at the Grand mosque, July 29, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they arrive to circle the Kaaba, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks arrive to circle the Kaaba, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks arrive to circle the Kaaba, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray around the Kaaba, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks arrive to circle the Kaaba, July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
A Muslim man perfumes the Muslim holy Black Stone at the Grand mosque, July 26, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the Haj, July 26, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
