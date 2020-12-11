Socially distanced Santa
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" is pictured as he prepares to interact with children by video at NorteShopping mall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brother and sister DeShaye, 8, and Shaye'Lah Powell, 4, speak to a man dressed as Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark...more
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo in Aalborg, Denmark November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens in New York City,...more
A girl visits a man dressed as Santa Claus inside an old cable car at Urca Hill near Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pippa Hunt, 4, from Washington, County Durham, reacts as she receives a live video call from Santa Claus, who is fireside at the Edwardian cottage at Beamish Museum in Beamish, County Durham, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture behind a protective shield with girls wearing masks in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Santa Claus wears a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic as he arrives to meet children, at the Exton Square Mall in Exton, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures while skating on ice at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels from a cable car while descending from the Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during his arrival to a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A person dressed as Samichlaus (Swiss Santa) interacts with children via video at a studio of the St. Nikolausgesellschaft Zurich, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Zurich, Switzerland December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
