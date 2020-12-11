Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Dec 11, 2020 | 4:11pm EST

Socially distanced Santa

Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 16
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
2 / 16
A man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" is pictured as he prepares to interact with children by video at NorteShopping mall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" is pictured as he prepares to interact with children by video at NorteShopping mall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" is pictured as he prepares to interact with children by video at NorteShopping mall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 16
Brother and sister DeShaye, 8, and Shaye'Lah Powell, 4, speak to a man dressed as Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Brother and sister DeShaye, 8, and Shaye'Lah Powell, 4, speak to a man dressed as Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Brother and sister DeShaye, 8, and Shaye'Lah Powell, 4, speak to a man dressed as Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 16
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo in Aalborg, Denmark November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS

A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo in Aalborg, Denmark November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo in Aalborg, Denmark November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
Close
5 / 16
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens in New York City, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens in New York City,...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens in New York City, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 16
A girl visits a man dressed as Santa Claus inside an old cable car at Urca Hill near Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A girl visits a man dressed as Santa Claus inside an old cable car at Urca Hill near Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A girl visits a man dressed as Santa Claus inside an old cable car at Urca Hill near Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 16
A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
8 / 16
Pippa Hunt, 4, from Washington, County Durham, reacts as she receives a live video call from Santa Claus, who is fireside at the Edwardian cottage at Beamish Museum in Beamish, County Durham, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Pippa Hunt, 4, from Washington, County Durham, reacts as she receives a live video call from Santa Claus, who is fireside at the Edwardian cottage at Beamish Museum in Beamish, County Durham, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Pippa Hunt, 4, from Washington, County Durham, reacts as she receives a live video call from Santa Claus, who is fireside at the Edwardian cottage at Beamish Museum in Beamish, County Durham, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
9 / 16
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture behind a protective shield with girls wearing masks in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture behind a protective shield with girls wearing masks in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture behind a protective shield with girls wearing masks in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
10 / 16
Santa Claus wears a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic as he arrives to meet children, at the Exton Square Mall in Exton, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Santa Claus wears a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic as he arrives to meet children, at the Exton Square Mall in Exton, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Santa Claus wears a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic as he arrives to meet children, at the Exton Square Mall in Exton, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 16
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 16
A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus and his assistants dressed as elves give a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
13 / 16
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures while skating on ice at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures while skating on ice at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures while skating on ice at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
14 / 16
A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels from a cable car while descending from the Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during his arrival to a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels from a cable car while descending from the Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during his arrival to a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels from a cable car while descending from the Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during his arrival to a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 16
A person dressed as Samichlaus (Swiss Santa) interacts with children via video at a studio of the St. Nikolausgesellschaft Zurich, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Zurich, Switzerland December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A person dressed as Samichlaus (Swiss Santa) interacts with children via video at a studio of the St. Nikolausgesellschaft Zurich, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Zurich, Switzerland December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A person dressed as Samichlaus (Swiss Santa) interacts with children via video at a studio of the St. Nikolausgesellschaft Zurich, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Zurich, Switzerland December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Celebrities we lost in 2020

Celebrities we lost in 2020

Next Slideshows

Celebrities we lost in 2020

Celebrities we lost in 2020

Famous faces who passed away in 2020.

2:06pm EST
China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

In China, where pigeon racing has a long history, economic development has allowed the sport to spread beyond the ultra-wealthy. Today, thousands of pigeon...

1:33pm EST
'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

Evelia De La Cruz, a 60-year-old immigrant from Mexico, is on the front lines of the fight against COVID, stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a...

12:23pm EST
Pictures of the year: America in 2020

Pictures of the year: America in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic, protests over racial injustice, the presidential election and more images from the United States in 2020.

7:53am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrities we lost in 2020

Celebrities we lost in 2020

Famous faces who passed away in 2020.

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

In China, where pigeon racing has a long history, economic development has allowed the sport to spread beyond the ultra-wealthy. Today, thousands of pigeon fanciers are pouring their time and money into breeding champion hopefuls.

'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

Evelia De La Cruz, a 60-year-old immigrant from Mexico, is on the front lines of the fight against COVID, stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a handful, and then a deluge, of coronavirus patients brought the infection to her Chicago hospital.

Pictures of the year: America in 2020

Pictures of the year: America in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic, protests over racial injustice, the presidential election and more images from the United States in 2020.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Bolivia's cholita wrestlers return to the ring

Bolivia's cholita wrestlers return to the ring

Bolivia's stylish cholita luchadoras are back in the ring, having successfully wrestled lockdown in South America to get back to work.

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protest in 2020.

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt, minutes after an apparently uneventful test launch from the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast