Socially distanced Santa
Napoleao Gaudencio waves for a Santa Claus video call during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle amid the spread of the coronavirus in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Severino Moreira does a Santa Claus video call in Lisbon, Portugal, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A man wearing a Santa Claus costume sanitizes children's hands inside a slum in Mumbai, India, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Arhoa Pena, 3, reacts as she watched a personalized Christmas video message recorded by artist Hector Fuentes dressed up as Santa Claus, and his companion artist Pilar Carrion dressed up as an elf, at her home in Alcorcon, near Madrid, Spain,...more
A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume rides his motorbike during Xmas Toy Run parade to rev up the holiday spirit and rally against child abuse, organized by Harley Santa Club in Tokyo, Japan December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A young woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as a Santa Claus ahead of Christmas at a mall in Amman, Jordan December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall in Brasilia, Brazil, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Pippa Hunt, 4, from Washington, County Durham, reacts as she receives a live video call from Santa Claus, who is fireside at the Edwardian cottage at Beamish Museum in Beamish, County Durham, Britain, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture behind a protective shield with girls wearing masks in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives a call to children via Zoom in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens, New York City,...more
Children observe a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
