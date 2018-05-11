Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 11, 2018 | 1:45pm EDT

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere

The character of Chewbacca poses at the premiere for the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles, California, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Mark Hamill. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Alden Ehrenreich and Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A fan takes a selfie with a Stormtrooper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Donald Glover. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Billy Dee Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
An overview of the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas (R). REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
The character of Chewbacca poses at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast member Emilia Clarke poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Lydia Hearst. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast member Alden Ehrenreich poses with the character of Chewbacca. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Emilia Clarke attends the premiere for the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast members Alden Ehrenreich (R) and Donald Glover. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Thandie Newton. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Ptolemy Slocum and Angela Sarafyan. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Jaime King. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Joonas Suotamo and Chewbacca. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Alden Ehrenreich. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Jaime King. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Trevor Jackson. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Director of the movie Ron Howard (2nd L) poses with cast members (L-R) Clint Howard, Joonas Suotamo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul Bettany, Donald Glover and Jon Favreau. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Peyton List. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Ru Paul. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast member Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Director of the movie Ron Howard (R), cast member Alden Ehrenreich (L) and George Lucas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Paul Bettany. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Yvette Nicole Brown. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast member Donald Glover signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Manish Dayal. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Alexandra Daddario. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Chewbacca attends the premiere. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
David Alan Grier. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast member Alden Ehrenreich poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast members Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast member Joonas Suotamo signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Cast members Jon Favreau (L), Paul Bettany (C) and Donald Glover. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
