Some U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A patron walks away with his food on the first-day restrictions were eased on the boardwalk and beach in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A sign welcomes visitors on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A sign directs golfers at the driving range at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/David...more
Kevin Covell and Catherine Sefas from Bethany Beach, Delaware, kiss through face masks as they await the opening of Thrasher's to get fries on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020....more
People hike beneath the Hollywood sign after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A woman uses a towel as a mask while her hair is shampooed after restrictions are relaxed, at Studio A Salon in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed, at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Daune Mumford performs maintenance on a mini-golf course in anticipation of the relaxing of restrictions at the popular beach resort of Ocean City, Maryland, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Oscar Castillo golfs at The Golf Club At Newcastle "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Customers and employees of Petty Cash clothing store wear masks as restaurants and stores are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Customers eat lunch near a social distancing sign at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public as part of the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27, 2020....more
Flory Ramirez, a general manager of La Madeleine restaurant, wears a mask while handling cakes in the showcase as restaurants are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People take photos from the Griffith Observatory of the Los Angeles skyline after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Social distancing signs are pictured at Eaton Canyon Golf Course, which re-opened in Pasadena, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
