Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 11, 2020 | 1:36pm EDT

Some U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions

A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
1 / 16
A patron walks away with his food on the first-day restrictions were eased on the boardwalk and beach in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A patron walks away with his food on the first-day restrictions were eased on the boardwalk and beach in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A patron walks away with his food on the first-day restrictions were eased on the boardwalk and beach in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 16
A sign welcomes visitors on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A sign welcomes visitors on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A sign welcomes visitors on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 16
A sign directs golfers at the driving range at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

A sign directs golfers at the driving range at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/David...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A sign directs golfers at the driving range at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 16
Kevin Covell and Catherine Sefas from Bethany Beach, Delaware, kiss through face masks as they await the opening of Thrasher's to get fries on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Covell and Catherine Sefas from Bethany Beach, Delaware, kiss through face masks as they await the opening of Thrasher's to get fries on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Kevin Covell and Catherine Sefas from Bethany Beach, Delaware, kiss through face masks as they await the opening of Thrasher's to get fries on the first day of eased restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 16
People hike beneath the Hollywood sign after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People hike beneath the Hollywood sign after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
People hike beneath the Hollywood sign after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
6 / 16
A woman uses a towel as a mask while her hair is shampooed after restrictions are relaxed, at Studio A Salon in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A woman uses a towel as a mask while her hair is shampooed after restrictions are relaxed, at Studio A Salon in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A woman uses a towel as a mask while her hair is shampooed after restrictions are relaxed, at Studio A Salon in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
7 / 16
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed, at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed, at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed, at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
8 / 16
Daune Mumford performs maintenance on a mini-golf course in anticipation of the relaxing of restrictions at the popular beach resort of Ocean City, Maryland, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Daune Mumford performs maintenance on a mini-golf course in anticipation of the relaxing of restrictions at the popular beach resort of Ocean City, Maryland, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Daune Mumford performs maintenance on a mini-golf course in anticipation of the relaxing of restrictions at the popular beach resort of Ocean City, Maryland, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 16
Oscar Castillo golfs at The Golf Club At Newcastle "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Oscar Castillo golfs at The Golf Club At Newcastle "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Oscar Castillo golfs at The Golf Club At Newcastle "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 16
Customers and employees of Petty Cash clothing store wear masks as restaurants and stores are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Customers and employees of Petty Cash clothing store wear masks as restaurants and stores are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Customers and employees of Petty Cash clothing store wear masks as restaurants and stores are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
11 / 16
Customers eat lunch near a social distancing sign at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public as part of the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Customers eat lunch near a social distancing sign at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public as part of the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Customers eat lunch near a social distancing sign at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public as part of the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
12 / 16
Flory Ramirez, a general manager of La Madeleine restaurant, wears a mask while handling cakes in the showcase as restaurants are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Flory Ramirez, a general manager of La Madeleine restaurant, wears a mask while handling cakes in the showcase as restaurants are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Flory Ramirez, a general manager of La Madeleine restaurant, wears a mask while handling cakes in the showcase as restaurants are reopened following the lifting of some restrictions in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
13 / 16
People take photos from the Griffith Observatory of the Los Angeles skyline after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People take photos from the Griffith Observatory of the Los Angeles skyline after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
People take photos from the Griffith Observatory of the Los Angeles skyline after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails in California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
14 / 16
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
15 / 16
Social distancing signs are pictured at Eaton Canyon Golf Course, which re-opened in Pasadena, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Social distancing signs are pictured at Eaton Canyon Golf Course, which re-opened in Pasadena, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Social distancing signs are pictured at Eaton Canyon Golf Course, which re-opened in Pasadena, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Next Slideshows

Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt...

11:26am EDT
More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.

10:06am EDT
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

8:22am EDT
Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out...

8:04am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney.

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Anti-lockdown protests around the world

Anti-lockdown protests around the world

Protests against coronavirus restrictions around the world.

Marking Mother's Day amid the coronavirus

Marking Mother's Day amid the coronavirus

Video calls, visits through windows and social distancing marked Mother's Day celebrations around the world.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast