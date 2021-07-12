South Africa violence spreads in wake of Zuma jailing
Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021. Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021. Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
