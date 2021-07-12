Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 12, 2021 | 5:07pm EDT

South Africa violence spreads in wake of Zuma jailing

Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 22
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 22
A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 22
Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Close
4 / 22
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
5 / 22
Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
6 / 22
A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Close
7 / 22
The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 22
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 22
Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 22
Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 22
People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
13 / 22
A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
14 / 22
The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
15 / 22
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
16 / 22
A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
17 / 22
A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
18 / 22
Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 22
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
20 / 22
A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
21 / 22
People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Next Slideshows

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Jul 12 2021
Italy celebrates Euro win with parade

Italy celebrates Euro win with parade

Team Italy parades through the streets of Rome after its victory over England at Wembley, winning the European Championship trophy for the first time since...

Jul 12 2021
Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with a parade on water.

Jul 12 2021
England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England and Italian fans react after the Euro 2020 final.

Jul 12 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Italy celebrates Euro win with parade

Italy celebrates Euro win with parade

Team Italy parades through the streets of Rome after its victory over England at Wembley, winning the European Championship trophy for the first time since 1968.

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with a parade on water.

England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England and Italian fans react after the Euro 2020 final.

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw.

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast