Pictures | Fri Oct 16, 2020 | 9:45am EDT

South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case

A man holds a sign as he stands outside the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. White South African farmers and rival Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other on Friday ahead of a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp;

A man kneels as others square off with supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (not pictured), in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in Free State province, sparked riots at the start of this month, and prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a statement urging South Africans to "resist attempts... to mobilize communities along racial lines." REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man, wearing what looks like a military uniform, speaks with a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chant slogans outside the Senekal magistrate's court ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man tries to stop people from moving toward supporters and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Senekal, Free State province, South Africa, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chant slogans outside the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Men, wearing what looks like military uniforms, stand behind barbed wire, ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in Senekal, Free State province, South Africa, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man kneels as he prays outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shouts outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man holding a sign gestures outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A couple looks on behind a barbed wire near the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers stand between members of the farming community and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to stop them from reaching each other, ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in Senekal, Free State province, South Africa, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man speaks on the phone as members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chant slogans outside the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Men wearing what look like military uniforms speak with a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man sits on the roof of his house as an armored police car drives by, ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in Senekal, Free State province, South Africa, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

