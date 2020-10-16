South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case
A man holds a sign as he stands outside the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. White South African farmers and rival Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other on Friday ahead of a court hearing...more
A man kneels as others square off with supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (not pictured), in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in...more
A man, wearing what looks like a military uniform, speaks with a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in South Africa's Free State province, October 16....more
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chant slogans outside the Senekal magistrate's court ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
A man tries to stop people from moving toward supporters and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Senekal, Free State province, South Africa, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chant slogans outside the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Men, wearing what looks like military uniforms, stand behind barbed wire, ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in Senekal, Free State province, South Africa, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man kneels as he prays outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shouts outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man holding a sign gestures outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A couple looks on behind a barbed wire near the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers stand between members of the farming community and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to stop them from reaching each other, ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in Senekal, Free...more
A man speaks on the phone as members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chant slogans outside the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Men wearing what look like military uniforms speak with a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside of the Senekal magistrate's court in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man sits on the roof of his house as an armored police car drives by, ahead of the court appearance of two suspects in the murder of Brendin Horner, in Senekal, Free State province, South Africa, October 16. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
