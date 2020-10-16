South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case

A man kneels as others square off with supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (not pictured), in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in...more

A man kneels as others square off with supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (not pictured), in South Africa's Free State province, October 16. The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in Free State province, sparked riots at the start of this month, and prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a statement urging South Africans to "resist attempts... to mobilize communities along racial lines." REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

