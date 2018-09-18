South Korean president visits North Korea
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A convoy of vehicles transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make a toast during a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, come down to the stage after the art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they watch an art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A handwritten message by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. The message reads: 'for Peace and prosperity, the mind of nation is one!'. Pyeongyang Press...more
First lady Kim Jung-sook visits Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTER
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they arrive for their meeting at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted at an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Officials attend an official welcome ceremony for South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
