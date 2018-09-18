Edition:
Tue Sep 18, 2018

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A convoy of vehicles transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

A convoy of vehicles transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A convoy of vehicles transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make a toast during a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make a toast during a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make a toast during a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make a toast during a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make a toast during a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make a toast during a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, come down to the stage after the art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, come down to the stage after the art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, come down to the stage after the art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they watch an art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they watch an art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they watch an art performance at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A handwritten message by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. The message reads: 'for Peace and prosperity, the mind of nation is one!'. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

A handwritten message by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. The message reads: 'for Peace and prosperity, the mind of nation is one!'. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A handwritten message by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. The message reads: 'for Peace and prosperity, the mind of nation is one!'. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Kim Jung-sook visits Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTER

First lady Kim Jung-sook visits Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTER

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
First lady Kim Jung-sook visits Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTER
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they arrive for their meeting at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they arrive for their meeting at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they arrive for their meeting at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted at an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted at an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted at an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Officials attend an official welcome ceremony for South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Officials attend an official welcome ceremony for South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Officials attend an official welcome ceremony for South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

1:45am EDT
Best of Emmys

Best of Emmys

Highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sep 17 2018
Saving pets after Hurricane Florence

Saving pets after Hurricane Florence

Animals are rescued from rising floodwaters following Hurricane Florence.

Sep 17 2018
Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more rain and officials warned residents that "the worst is yet to come."

Sep 17 2018

Florence from above

Florence from above

Aerials views of the flooding in North Carolina.

Deadly aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut

Deadly aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut

Images from the aftermath of the deadly super typhoon.

Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Best of Emmys

Best of Emmys

Highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Saving pets after Hurricane Florence

Saving pets after Hurricane Florence

Animals are rescued from rising floodwaters following Hurricane Florence.

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more rain and officials warned residents that "the worst is yet to come."

Sea of garbage

Sea of garbage

Trash strewn across the ocean floor off the Greek island of Thasos.

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

Images from the aftermath of the deadly super typhoon.

Balloons over Brussels

Balloons over Brussels

The Balloon Day Parade, part of the "Comic Strip Festival," in downtown Brussels.

