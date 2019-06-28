South Korea's first senior fashion model
A South Korean senior model Kim Chil-doo talks with a model during a practice session in Seoul, South Korea. Boasting an overgrown beard and grey wavy hair, 65-year-old Kim glared into the wall, poised and confidant, as he practiced his runway walk...more
Kim Chil-doo poses for photographs during a practice session in Seoul. Kim became South Korea's first senior fashion model last year, realizing his lifelong dream with a charismatic debut at Seoul Fashion Week. "This was what I wanted to do when I...more
Kim Chil-doo prepares for a commercial in Seoul. In a country with the world's fastest aging population, many elderly South Koreans like Kim are venturing into unconventional late career opportunities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Chil-doo gets his makeup done as he prepares for a commercial in Seoul. Seniors have flocked to modeling schools on the back of Kim's success. Others have become YouTube stars or signed up to teach Korean to K-pop fans overseas. REUTERS/Kim...more
Kim Chil-doo prepares for a commercial in Seoul. The trend has offered fresh hopes to the elderly, many of whom take low-paying, blue collar jobs to support themselves after retiring. Almost half of South Korean baby boomers live in poverty - the...more
A profile picture of Kim Chil-doo hangs on a glass wall at a model agency in Seoul. Lim Sung-min, who represents Kim and is a former model himself, said his agency is seeking to bolster its ranks of senior models, aiming to cater to the fast-growing...more
Kim Chil-doo attends a practice session in Seoul. South Korea's seniors market has expanded about five-fold between 2002 and 2010, according to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, and continues to grow fast. Lotte, which operates South...more
Kim Chil-doo works on a commercial in Seoul. By 2050, there will be 71 people aged 65 and over for every 100 people aged 15-64 in South Korea, up from just 17.3 per 100 in 2014, the OECD forecasts. That will make it the third oldest country in the...more
Middle-aged people attend a senior model class in Seoul. On a recent weekday afternoon, about two dozen people, mostly in their late 50s to 60s, gathered at a welfare center in Songpa in southeastern Seoul for weekly catwalk training, hoping to...more
Middle-aged people attend a senior model class in Seoul. For You Sung-lae, 59 (not pictured), her unfulfilled childhood dream of being an actress and interest in fashion led her to sign up for the course. "Learning modeling feels like reviving my...more
Kim Chil-doo attends a practice session in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Chil-doo attends a practice session in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
