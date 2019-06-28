Edition:
South Korea's first senior fashion model

A South Korean senior model Kim Chil-doo talks with a model during a practice session in Seoul, South Korea. Boasting an overgrown beard and grey wavy hair, 65-year-old Kim glared into the wall, poised and confidant, as he practiced his runway walk among young, pin-thin models at an academy in Seoul earlier this month. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo poses for photographs during a practice session in Seoul. Kim became South Korea's first senior fashion model last year, realizing his lifelong dream with a charismatic debut at Seoul Fashion Week. "This was what I wanted to do when I was young, but gave up to make money, and I thought maybe it's worth trying even now," Kim told Reuters. "And I'm glad I did it - being a model is really fun. Senior? It's just a label." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo prepares for a commercial in Seoul. In a country with the world's fastest aging population, many elderly South Koreans like Kim are venturing into unconventional late career opportunities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo gets his makeup done as he prepares for a commercial in Seoul. Seniors have flocked to modeling schools on the back of Kim's success. Others have become YouTube stars or signed up to teach Korean to K-pop fans overseas. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo prepares for a commercial in Seoul. The trend has offered fresh hopes to the elderly, many of whom take low-paying, blue collar jobs to support themselves after retiring. Almost half of South Korean baby boomers live in poverty - the highest among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
A profile picture of Kim Chil-doo hangs on a glass wall at a model agency in Seoul. Lim Sung-min, who represents Kim and is a former model himself, said his agency is seeking to bolster its ranks of senior models, aiming to cater to the fast-growing elderly industry. While many senior citizens live in loneliness and poverty, baby boomers also wield substantial buying power, bolstered by home ownership, savings and social protection. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo attends a practice session in Seoul. South Korea's seniors market has expanded about five-fold between 2002 and 2010, according to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, and continues to grow fast. Lotte, which operates South Korea's largest department store chain, says department store sales for customers in their 60s rose by 12% on average from 2013-18 compared with 2-5% increases in overall revenues. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo works on a commercial in Seoul. By 2050, there will be 71 people aged 65 and over for every 100 people aged 15-64 in South Korea, up from just 17.3 per 100 in 2014, the OECD forecasts. That will make it the third oldest country in the world among wealthy nations, behind Japan and Spain. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Middle-aged people attend a senior model class in Seoul. On a recent weekday afternoon, about two dozen people, mostly in their late 50s to 60s, gathered at a welfare center in Songpa in southeastern Seoul for weekly catwalk training, hoping to emulate Kim, now an up-and-coming star in commercials and fashion magazines. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Middle-aged people attend a senior model class in Seoul. For You Sung-lae, 59 (not pictured), her unfulfilled childhood dream of being an actress and interest in fashion led her to sign up for the course. "Learning modeling feels like reviving my youth that I could not enjoy because I got married and gave birth at a very young age," Yoo said, donning a cobalt blue jacket, orange stiletto heels and designer sunglasses. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo attends a practice session in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Kim Chil-doo attends a practice session in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
