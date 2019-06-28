Kim Chil-doo poses for photographs during a practice session in Seoul. Kim became South Korea's first senior fashion model last year, realizing his lifelong dream with a charismatic debut at Seoul Fashion Week. "This was what I wanted to do when I...more

Kim Chil-doo poses for photographs during a practice session in Seoul. Kim became South Korea's first senior fashion model last year, realizing his lifelong dream with a charismatic debut at Seoul Fashion Week. "This was what I wanted to do when I was young, but gave up to make money, and I thought maybe it's worth trying even now," Kim told Reuters. "And I'm glad I did it - being a model is really fun. Senior? It's just a label." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close