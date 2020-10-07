Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 7, 2020 | 1:17pm EDT

Southern France digs out from devastating flash floods

People work among tree branches on the beach of Saint-Laurent-du-Var after storm Alex brought record rainfall in places, causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, in southern France, October 7. &nbsp; REUTRS/Eric Gaillard

People work among tree branches on the beach of Saint-Laurent-du-Var after storm Alex brought record rainfall in places, causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, in southern France, October 7.   REUTRS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
People work among tree branches on the beach of Saint-Laurent-du-Var after storm Alex brought record rainfall in places, causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, in southern France, October 7.   REUTRS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 34
A helicopter carries supplies over Nice for isolated villages following storm Alex, October 7. &nbsp; REUTRS/Eric Gaillard

A helicopter carries supplies over Nice for isolated villages following storm Alex, October 7.   REUTRS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A helicopter carries supplies over Nice for isolated villages following storm Alex, October 7.   REUTRS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 34
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
Close
3 / 34
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been washed away or are still blocked by debris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been washed away...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been washed away or are still blocked by debris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with members of the Civil Defense during a visit to Tende, as part of a trip to the region devastated by storm Alex, in the Vallee de la Roya, October 7. Christophe Simon/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with members of the Civil Defense during a visit to Tende, as part of a trip to the region devastated by storm Alex, in the Vallee de la Roya, October 7. Christophe Simon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with members of the Civil Defense during a visit to Tende, as part of a trip to the region devastated by storm Alex, in the Vallee de la Roya, October 7. Christophe Simon/Pool
Close
5 / 34
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  
Close
6 / 34
Damaged cars are seen on the banks of the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Damaged cars are seen on the banks of the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Damaged cars are seen on the banks of the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 34
A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
Close
8 / 34
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 34
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 34
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  
Close
11 / 34
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 34
A damaged bridge over the Boreon river is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged bridge over the Boreon river is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A damaged bridge over the Boreon river is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 34
People work among tree branches on the beach of Saint-Laurent-du-Var following storm Alex which hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 7, 2020. REUTRS/Eric Gaillard

People work among tree branches on the beach of Saint-Laurent-du-Var following storm Alex which hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
People work among tree branches on the beach of Saint-Laurent-du-Var following storm Alex which hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 7, 2020. REUTRS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 34
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 34
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a house flooded by Vesubie river, France, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 34
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 34
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car is seen in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 34
A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, October 3.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 34
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 34
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Emergency workers are seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 34
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 34
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
23 / 34
A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 34
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 34
A resident looks at damaged cars in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A resident looks at damaged cars in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A resident looks at damaged cars in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
26 / 34
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
27 / 34
Residents wait for food in front of the city hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Residents wait for food in front of the city hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Residents wait for food in front of the city hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
28 / 34
Emergency workers stand in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers stand in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Emergency workers stand in the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 34
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Emergency workers remove trees from the Roya river in Breil-sur-Roya, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
30 / 34
A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
31 / 34
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
32 / 34
A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
33 / 34
People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya, France, October 5.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Next Slideshows

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

12:22pm EDT
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

9:09am EDT
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oct 06 2020
How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Oct 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak

Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak

Scenes from the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Best of Paris Fashion week

Best of Paris Fashion week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Biden cautiously campaigns as COVID cases rise

Biden cautiously campaigns as COVID cases rise

Joe Biden continues his presidential campaign with masks and social distancing after debating President Trump, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Torrential rains lash southern France

Torrential rains lash southern France

Southern France is battered by heavy rain and swollen rivers that have swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast