Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2021 | 2:34pm EST

Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A rescue worker walks in a flooded area to help residents as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A rescue worker walks in a flooded area to help residents as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A rescue worker walks in a flooded area to help residents as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident walks in his flooded house as the River Marne overflows after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A resident walks in his flooded house as the River Marne overflows after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A resident walks in his flooded house as the River Marne overflows after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A resident walks on a makeshift walkway in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A resident walks on a makeshift walkway in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A resident walks on a makeshift walkway in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident talks to journalists in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A resident talks to journalists in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A resident talks to journalists in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rescue workers help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rescue workers help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Rescue workers help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man brings groceries to a resident in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man brings groceries to a resident in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man brings groceries to a resident in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A submerged car is seen in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A submerged car is seen in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A submerged car is seen in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
