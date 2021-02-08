Southwest France hit by heavy floods
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A rescue worker walks in a flooded area to help residents as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident walks in his flooded house as the River Marne overflows after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A resident walks on a makeshift walkway in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident talks to journalists in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rescue workers help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man brings groceries to a resident in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A submerged car is seen in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man walks in flooded streets by the River Marne after days of rainy weather in Esbly, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
