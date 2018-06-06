Soyuz blasts off
The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying a crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S and Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more
International Space Station (ISS) crew member Sergey Prokopyev of Russia waves to his family from a bus shortly before leaving to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool
International Space Station (ISS) crew member Alexander Gerst of Germany gestures from a bus shortly before leaving to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool
International Space Station (ISS) crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia walk after donning space suits shortly before their launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
International Space Station (ISS) crew member Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S waves after donning a space suit shortly before her launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
International Space Station (ISS) crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia walk after donning space suits shortly before their launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
