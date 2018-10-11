Edition:
Space crew survives plunge to Earth

The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Thursday when their rocket failed in mid-air. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin landed safely without harm and rescue crews who raced to locate them on the Kazakh steppe quickly linked up with them, NASA, the U.S. space agency, and Russia's Roscosmos said. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday's problem occurred when the first and second stages of a booster rocket, launched from the Soviet-era cosmodrome of Baikonur in the central Asian country, were separating, triggering emergency systems soon after launch. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

It was the first serious launch problem experienced by a manned Soyuz space mission since 1983 when a fire broke out at the base of the booster rocket while the crew was preparing for lift-off. The crew narrowly escaped before a large explosion. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz capsule carrying the two men then separated from the malfunctioning rocket and made what NASA called a steep ballistic descent to Earth with parachutes helping slow its speed. A cloud of sand billowed up as the capsule came down on the desert steppe. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Rescue crews then raced to the scene to retrieve them with reports of paratroopers parachuting to their landing spot. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Alexey Ovchinin and Nick Hague embrace their families after the emergency landing. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS

Nick Hague embraces his wife Catie after landing. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS

Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin undergoes medical tests after the emergency landing Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague undergoes medical tests after the emergency landing. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia board the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft for the launch. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

