Space crew survives plunge to Earth
The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Thursday when their rocket failed in mid-air. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin landed safely without harm and rescue crews who raced to locate them on the Kazakh steppe quickly linked up with them, NASA, the U.S. space agency, and Russia's Roscosmos...more
Thursday's problem occurred when the first and second stages of a booster rocket, launched from the Soviet-era cosmodrome of Baikonur in the central Asian country, were separating, triggering emergency systems soon after launch. REUTERS/Shamil...more
It was the first serious launch problem experienced by a manned Soyuz space mission since 1983 when a fire broke out at the base of the booster rocket while the crew was preparing for lift-off. The crew narrowly escaped before a large...more
The Soyuz capsule carrying the two men then separated from the malfunctioning rocket and made what NASA called a steep ballistic descent to Earth with parachutes helping slow its speed. A cloud of sand billowed up as the capsule came down on the...more
Rescue crews then raced to the scene to retrieve them with reports of paratroopers parachuting to their landing spot. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Alexey Ovchinin and Nick Hague embrace their families after the emergency landing. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS
Nick Hague embraces his wife Catie after landing. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS
Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin undergoes medical tests after the emergency landing Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
U.S. astronaut Nick Hague undergoes medical tests after the emergency landing. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia board the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft for the launch. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Michael plows inland
The third-most powerful storm ever to strike the U.S. mainland plows inland, leaving the Florida Panhandle to assess the devastation left by Hurricane Michael.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca
Torrents of brown water sweep cars along narrow streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Michael plows inland
The third-most powerful storm ever to strike the U.S. mainland plows inland, leaving the Florida Panhandle to assess the devastation left by Hurricane Michael.
World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo
The world's largest fish market resumed operations inside the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market after final auctions last week at the Tsukiji facility, one of the top tourist attractions in the Japanese capital.
On the game reserve in Tanzania
Elephants roam, lions hunt and giraffes graze at the Grumeti Game Reserve in Tanzania.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca
Torrents of brown water sweep cars along narrow streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island.
AMA red carpet style
Style from the American Music Awards.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Demonstrators across the U.S. protest the newest associate justice of the Supreme Court.