Mon Nov 16, 2020

SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA

People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft. REUTERS/Joe Skipper &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft. REUTERS/Joe Skipper  
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at &nbsp;Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at  Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur  
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Crew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, gesture as they depart for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Crew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, gesture as they depart for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper  
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi gestures as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi gestures as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. &nbsp;NASA/Joel Kowsky

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15.  NASA/Joel Kowsky
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at &nbsp;Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at  Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi gestures as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi gestures as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, mission specialist, looks on as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, mission specialist, looks on as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The crew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, spacecraft commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, depart for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
The crew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, spacecraft commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, depart for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins, spacecraft commander, smiles from a car as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins, spacecraft commander, smiles from a car as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
The crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 13.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Security forces guard the area before the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Security forces guard the area before the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 13.  REUTERS/Thom Baur
