SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. Elon Musk's...more
Crew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, gesture as they depart for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space...more
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi gestures as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida,...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. NASA/Joel Kowsky
NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, mission specialist, looks on as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15....more
The crew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, spacecraft commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, depart for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space...more
NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins, spacecraft commander, smiles from a car as the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida,...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 13. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Security forces guard the area before the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departs for the launch pad for the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 13. REUTERS/Thom Baur
