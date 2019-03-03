SpaceX rocket blasts off for space station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center as viewed in Vero Beach, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A prior to the uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken, Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover speak to the media before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the Internation Space Station from...more
NASA commercial crew astronauts ( L to R ) Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken, Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover speak to the media prior to the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space...more
SpaceX founder Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A prior to the uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A prior to the uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape...more
Next Slideshows
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
Algeria sees biggest protest since Arab Spring
Tens of thousands of people in cities across Algeria call on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to leave office in the largest anti-government demonstrations there...
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
Algeria sees biggest protest since Arab Spring
Tens of thousands of people in cities across Algeria call on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to leave office in the largest anti-government demonstrations there since the Arab Spring eight years ago.
Top sports photos of February
A selection of some of our top sports photography from last month.
Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot
Pakistan hands back a captured Indian pilot as the nuclear-armed neighbors scaled back a confrontation that has prompted world powers to urge restraint.
Warding off hunger, Venezuelans find meals in garbage bins
Venezuelans pick through garbage, searching for something to eat as prices are rising more than 2 million percent per year, and the country s minimum wage, worth around $6 per month, buys little more than a tray of eggs.
The surreal Northern Lights
Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis