Pictures | Sun Mar 3, 2019 | 12:45pm EST

SpaceX rocket blasts off for space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center as viewed in Vero Beach, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A prior to the uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken, Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover speak to the media before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the Internation Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA commercial crew astronauts ( L to R ) Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken, Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover speak to the media prior to the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SpaceX founder Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A prior to the uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A prior to the uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

