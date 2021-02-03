Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Feb 3, 2021 | 7:59am EST

SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch

The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
1 / 12
The SpaceX Starship SN9, prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Boca Chica, Texas.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The SpaceX Starship SN9, prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Boca Chica, Texas.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9, prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Boca Chica, Texas.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
2 / 12
This marks the company's second prototype explosion in just three months. The Starship SN9 was a test model of a heavy-lift rocket being developed by Elon Musk's private space company. It's designed to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on missions to the moon and Mars.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

This marks the company's second prototype explosion in just three months. The Starship SN9 was a test model of a heavy-lift rocket being developed by Elon Musk's private space company. It's designed to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on missions...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
This marks the company's second prototype explosion in just three months. The Starship SN9 was a test model of a heavy-lift rocket being developed by Elon Musk's private space company. It's designed to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on missions to the moon and Mars.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
3 / 12
The 16-story-tall rocket soared into the sky without issues. It hovered in midair as it reached its peak altitude 6 miles above its launch pad.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The 16-story-tall rocket soared into the sky without issues. It hovered in midair as it reached its peak altitude 6 miles above its launch pad.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The 16-story-tall rocket soared into the sky without issues. It hovered in midair as it reached its peak altitude 6 miles above its launch pad.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
4 / 12
As it descended, one of the three thrusters failed to ignite and fell rapidly to the ground. Six and a half minutes after liftoff, the SN9 exploded into a ball of flames, smoke and debris just like the SN8 before it when in December, the Starship's first prototype met a similar fate. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

As it descended, one of the three thrusters failed to ignite and fell rapidly to the ground. Six and a half minutes after liftoff, the SN9 exploded into a ball of flames, smoke and debris just like the SN8 before it when in December, the Starship's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
As it descended, one of the three thrusters failed to ignite and fell rapidly to the ground. Six and a half minutes after liftoff, the SN9 exploded into a ball of flames, smoke and debris just like the SN8 before it when in December, the Starship's first prototype met a similar fate. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
5 / 12
No injuries occurred in either incident. Musk did not provide an immediate comment, and said earlier on Twitter he was going to be off the social media platform "for a while."  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

No injuries occurred in either incident. Musk did not provide an immediate comment, and said earlier on Twitter he was going to be off the social media platform "for a while."  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
No injuries occurred in either incident. Musk did not provide an immediate comment, and said earlier on Twitter he was going to be off the social media platform "for a while."  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
6 / 12
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it would investigate Tuesday's explosion fueling tension between the agency and Musk.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it would investigate Tuesday's explosion fueling tension between the agency and Musk.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it would investigate Tuesday's explosion fueling tension between the agency and Musk.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
7 / 12
SpaceX intends to launch the Starship's first orbital flight by the end of the year and by 2023, Musk has said he'll fly his first passenger around the moon.  SpaceX/via REUTERS

SpaceX intends to launch the Starship's first orbital flight by the end of the year and by 2023, Musk has said he'll fly his first passenger around the moon.  SpaceX/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
SpaceX intends to launch the Starship's first orbital flight by the end of the year and by 2023, Musk has said he'll fly his first passenger around the moon.  SpaceX/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 12
The SpaceX launches Starship SN9 for a test flight from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The SpaceX launches Starship SN9 for a test flight from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX launches Starship SN9 for a test flight from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
9 / 12
The SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype rocket explodes after descending from a test flight in a still image from video in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  SpaceX/via REUTERS

The SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype rocket explodes after descending from a test flight in a still image from video in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  SpaceX/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype rocket explodes after descending from a test flight in a still image from video in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  SpaceX/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 12
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
11 / 12
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor in Washington

Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies...

Next Slideshows

Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor in Washington

Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor in Washington

The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, were brought...

Feb 02 2021
Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise

Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise

Brazil is dealing with another surge of COVID-19 infections that are pushing hospitals to the breaking point in several cities as concerns over a Brazilian...

Feb 02 2021
Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrated after a Moscow court handed the Kremlin critic a three-and-a-half-year sentence over alleged parole violations.

Feb 02 2021
UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

Britain steps up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after finding an increasing number of coronavirus cases linked to the...

Feb 02 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore

Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.

On the streets of Myanmar following military coup

On the streets of Myanmar following military coup

Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.

Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor in Washington

Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor in Washington

The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, were brought to the building's historic rotunda on Tuesday evening to lie in honor.

Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise

Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise

Brazil is dealing with another surge of COVID-19 infections that are pushing hospitals to the breaking point in several cities as concerns over a Brazilian variant of the virus rise.

Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrated after a Moscow court handed the Kremlin critic a three-and-a-half-year sentence over alleged parole violations.

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

Britain steps up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after finding an increasing number of coronavirus cases linked to the highly infectious South African variant.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions for health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle, has died aged 100 after contracting COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast