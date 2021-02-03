SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The SpaceX Starship SN9, prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Boca Chica, Texas. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
This marks the company's second prototype explosion in just three months. The Starship SN9 was a test model of a heavy-lift rocket being developed by Elon Musk's private space company. It's designed to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on missions...more
The 16-story-tall rocket soared into the sky without issues. It hovered in midair as it reached its peak altitude 6 miles above its launch pad. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
As it descended, one of the three thrusters failed to ignite and fell rapidly to the ground. Six and a half minutes after liftoff, the SN9 exploded into a ball of flames, smoke and debris just like the SN8 before it when in December, the Starship's...more
No injuries occurred in either incident. Musk did not provide an immediate comment, and said earlier on Twitter he was going to be off the social media platform "for a while." REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it would investigate Tuesday's explosion fueling tension between the agency and Musk. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
SpaceX intends to launch the Starship's first orbital flight by the end of the year and by 2023, Musk has said he'll fly his first passenger around the moon. SpaceX/via REUTERS
The SpaceX launches Starship SN9 for a test flight from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype rocket explodes after descending from a test flight in a still image from video in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2. SpaceX/via REUTERS
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
