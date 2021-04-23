Edition:
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch, April 23.   NASA TV via REUTERS

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch, April 23.   NASA TV via REUTERS
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch, April 23.   NASA TV via REUTERS

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch, April 23.   NASA TV via REUTERS
The sky glows as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The sky glows as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
SpaceX founder Elon Musk arrives ahead of the launch, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

SpaceX founder Elon Musk arrives ahead of the launch, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center, April 23. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,  with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center, April 23. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk watches the launch, April 23.  NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk watches the launch, April 23.  NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide arrive for the boarding of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide arrive for the boarding of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes a selfie along with Akihiko Hoshide, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur on a beach before the launch, April 22. ESA-T. Pesquet/via REUTERS

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes a selfie along with Akihiko Hoshide, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur on a beach before the launch, April 22. ESA-T. Pesquet/via REUTERS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketm launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketm launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide reacts as he arrives for the boarding of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide reacts as he arrives for the boarding of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet arrive for the boarding, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet arrive for the boarding, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide arrive for the boarding, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide arrive for the boarding, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX founder Elon Musk arrives ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

SpaceX founder Elon Musk arrives ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is launched carrying four astronauts at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is launched carrying four astronauts at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
