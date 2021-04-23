SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch, April 23. NASA TV via REUTERS
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch, April 23. NASA TV via REUTERS
The sky glows as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
SpaceX founder Elon Musk arrives ahead of the launch, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center, April 23. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk watches the launch, April 23. NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide arrive for the boarding of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes a selfie along with Akihiko Hoshide, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur on a beach before the launch, April 22. ESA-T. Pesquet/via REUTERS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketm launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide reacts as he arrives for the boarding of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet arrive for the boarding, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide arrive for the boarding, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX founder Elon Musk arrives ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is launched carrying four astronauts at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 23. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Next Slideshows
Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths
India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and...
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially...
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic...
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans - during Ramadan clashes in the contested city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths
India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.
Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge
Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink.
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland
A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.