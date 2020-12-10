Edition:
SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9, 2020. The prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt, minutes after an apparently uneventful test launch from the company's facility. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The Starship rocket destroyed was a 16-story-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a landing pad following a controlled descent. The test flight had been intended to reach an altitude of 41,000 feet, propelled by three of SpaceX's newly developed Raptor engines for the first time. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Musk said in a tweet immediately following the accident that the rocket's "fuel header tank pressure was low" during descent, "causing touchdown velocity to be high." He added that SpaceX had obtained "all the data we needed" from the test. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Test flight of SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket after it launched. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Test flight of SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket after it launched. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a return-landing attempt after it launched. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a return-landing attempt. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

