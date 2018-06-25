Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 25, 2018 | 5:25pm EDT

Spain 2 - Morocco 2

Spain's Iago Aspas scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spain's Iago Aspas scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Iago Aspas scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 17
Spain's Iago Aspas scores their second goal. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Spain's Iago Aspas scores their second goal. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Iago Aspas scores their second goal. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
2 / 17
Spain's Gerard Pique in action with Morocco's Khalid Boutaib. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Spain's Gerard Pique in action with Morocco's Khalid Boutaib. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Gerard Pique in action with Morocco's Khalid Boutaib. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
3 / 17
Morocco's Khalid Boutaib celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Morocco's Khalid Boutaib celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Morocco's Khalid Boutaib celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 17
A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 17
Spain's David de Gea makes a save from Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Spain's David de Gea makes a save from Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's David de Gea makes a save from Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
6 / 17
Spain's Sergio Ramos appeals to referee Ravshan Irmatov after Iago Aspas scored their second goal which is initially ruled offside before a VAR referral. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Spain's Sergio Ramos appeals to referee Ravshan Irmatov after Iago Aspas scored their second goal which is initially ruled offside before a VAR referral. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Sergio Ramos appeals to referee Ravshan Irmatov after Iago Aspas scored their second goal which is initially ruled offside before a VAR referral. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
7 / 17
Spain coach Fernando Hierro and Morocco's Faycal Fajr. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spain coach Fernando Hierro and Morocco's Faycal Fajr. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain coach Fernando Hierro and Morocco's Faycal Fajr. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 17
Spain's Gerard Pique in action with Morocco's Khalid Boutaib. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spain's Gerard Pique in action with Morocco's Khalid Boutaib. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Gerard Pique in action with Morocco's Khalid Boutaib. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 17
Morocco's Munir Mohamedi dives as a shot from Spain's Gerard Pique (not pictured) goes wide of the post. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Morocco's Munir Mohamedi dives as a shot from Spain's Gerard Pique (not pictured) goes wide of the post. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Morocco's Munir Mohamedi dives as a shot from Spain's Gerard Pique (not pictured) goes wide of the post. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
10 / 17
Spain's Rodrigo Moreno in action with Morocco's Romain Saiss. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Rodrigo Moreno in action with Morocco's Romain Saiss. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Rodrigo Moreno in action with Morocco's Romain Saiss. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 17
Morocco's Khalid Boutaib celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Morocco's Khalid Boutaib celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Morocco's Khalid Boutaib celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 17
Spain's Isco scores their first goal. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Spain's Isco scores their first goal. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Isco scores their first goal. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
13 / 17
Morocco's Khalid Boutaib scores their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Morocco's Khalid Boutaib scores their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Morocco's Khalid Boutaib scores their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 17
Spain's Isco celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Spain's Isco celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's Isco celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 17
Spain's David de Gea makes a save from Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Spain's David de Gea makes a save from Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Spain's David de Gea makes a save from Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 17
Morocco's Faycal Fajr salutes their fans after the match. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Morocco's Faycal Fajr salutes their fans after the match. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Morocco's Faycal Fajr salutes their fans after the match. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Uruguay 3 - Russia 0

Uruguay 3 - Russia 0

Next Slideshows

Uruguay 3 - Russia 0

Uruguay 3 - Russia 0

Uruguay takes on Russia in World Cup action.

12:55pm EDT
Colombia 3 - Poland 0

Colombia 3 - Poland 0

Colombia takes on Poland in World Cup action.

7:35am EDT
Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland takes on Serbia in World Cup action.

Jun 22 2018
Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Jun 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal 1 - Iran 1

Portugal 1 - Iran 1

Portugal takes on Iran in World Cup action.

The gathering storm

The gathering storm

When storm clouds are on the horizon.

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Children suspected of illegal border crossings are housed in tents near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, but it was not immediately clear whether these "unaccompanied minors" were apprehended without adults or separated from parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration.

BET Awards

BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards.

Saudi Arabia 2 - Egypt 1

Saudi Arabia 2 - Egypt 1

Egypt takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.

Uruguay 3 - Russia 0

Uruguay 3 - Russia 0

Uruguay takes on Russia in World Cup action.

Turkey's Erdogan wins sweeping new powers

Turkey's Erdogan wins sweeping new powers

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won sweeping new executive powers after his victory in landmark elections.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast