Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency
A woman exercises on her balcony during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in downtown Torremolinos, on Costa del Sol, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A deliveryman for Glovo rides an electric scooter in the empty Larios street during partial lockdown in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People applaud from their balcony as part of an event organized through social media to show gratitude to healthcare workers in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People look out of their apartment windows as part of an event organized through social media to show gratitude to healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Lit balconies of a building and a Spanish flag are seen as people remain confined inside their homes during partial lockdown in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) wearing protective suits disinfect corridors and hand rails at Santa Justa train station in Seville, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Spanish National Police officers guard the empty Larios street during partial lockdown in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A police officer tells tourists to leave the neighbourhood during a partial lockdown in Benalmadena, on Costa del Sol, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman wears a protective face mask as she travels in an empty metro train, in Barcelona, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An empty Ciutadella Vila Olimpica metro station is pictured in Barcelona, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A police officer talks to a driver in a police control during a partial lockdown in Benalmadena, on Costa del Sol, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks past an empty The Casa Batllo, in Barcelona, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lone passengers walk on the platform at Atocha train station during partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A traffic light signal advising people to be responsible and stay home is seen at M-30 ring road during under partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A pharmacy with information signs about masks and hand sanitizers is seen in Barcelona, Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People maintain their distance as they queue for bread under partial lockdown in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West
Homes and an empty street are seen under partial lockdown in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Youngsters pose for a photo on a balcony of their shared flat as they remain confined inside in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Paseo de la Castellana, one of Madrid's main roads, is seen almost empty in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Next Slideshows
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120...
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.
New York City suburb under coronavirus lockdown
Schools, houses of worship and large gathering venues in part of the New York City suburb of New Rochelle shut down for two weeks in an effort to contain a...
Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads
Shoppers around the world stood in long lines, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine and masks as a worsening coronavirus...
MORE IN PICTURES
Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus
Christian faithful congregate in inventive ways as they practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120 residents have tested positive for the virus and 64 of its 180 staff are at home sick with virus symptoms.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.
New York City suburb under coronavirus lockdown
Schools, houses of worship and large gathering venues in part of the New York City suburb of New Rochelle shut down for two weeks in an effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak. National Guard troops delivered groceries and other necessities to the more than 100 people who were ordered to stay in their houses after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads
Shoppers around the world stood in long lines, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine and masks as a worsening coronavirus crisis stoked fears of shortages.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak
Hospitals in the northern Lombardy region of Italy have borne the brunt of the contagion, they are running out of space and equipment and staff have not rested in weeks.
Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns
Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.