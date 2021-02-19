Edition:
Fri Feb 19, 2021

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

A demonstrator throws a bottle as fire burns during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel, after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Smoke billows after demonstrators threw smoke bombs in front of a police station, during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Demonstrators protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A person uses a phone as fire burns during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Demonstrators move a trash container during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A demonstrator throws an object during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Police officers detain a person during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Demonstrators throw objects during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A police vehicle passes through trash containers during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Riot police stand guard during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A demonstrator throws a bin as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A motorbike burns during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators kick a police officers as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A demonstrator displays a Spanish Republican flag in front of police officers as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Smoke rises from a garbage can that was burnt during a demonstration as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest, in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A police officer holds a gun as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Police officers clash with demonstrators that were hidden behind the door of a metro station at the Puerta del Sol Square, as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Police officers in riot gear push a demonstrator as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A demonstrator holds a flag in front of a fire during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A police officer holds a gun as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Mossos d'Esquadra police officers stand guard during a protest in support of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A car with a graffiti on it drives amidst a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A supporter of Pablo Hasel holds a sign during a protest against his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. The sign reads "Freedom for Pablo Hasel". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A demonstrator of Pablo Hasel uses a table to set up a barricade against a door of the rectory of Lleida University, in Lleida, Spain February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Pablo Hasel reacts as he is detained by riot police inside the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
People build a barricade during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
People help an injured demonstrator during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A person takes a picture of a bank after it was vandalised during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Supporters of Pablo Hasel take part in a protest against his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man runs during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A motorcycle lies on the street in front of Mossos d'Esquadra police officers during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
