Pictures | Thu Mar 26, 2020 | 2:25pm EDT

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses China

Funeral workers wearing protective suits carry a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Medical workers hug outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Relatives react next to a coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at the crematorium of La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, March 23. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Medical staff wearing protective gear arrive with a patient to an emergency room at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Medical workers applaud to pay tribute to all the medical workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, at La Princesa hospital in Madrid, March 25. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Ambulance workers in full protective gear arrive with a patient at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Beds are prepared for coronavirus patients at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference center in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS

Members of the Spanish army wearing protective suits leave an ice rink being used as a morgue in Madrid, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A member of the Emergency Military Unit disinfects the interior of a special facility for psychically disabled people in Getafe, March 25. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A Sister of Charity of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta and an assistant wear protective face masks as they carry bags of food on a troller for homeless people in the Raval district in Barcelona, March 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Coronavirus patients arrive at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference center in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS

A member of the Logistics Brigade of the Spanish Army poses for photographers next to bunk beds for homeless people at a shelter in the Fira Pavilion in Barcelona, March 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Coronavirus patients arrive at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference center in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS

A healthcare worker prepares for the arrival of coronavirus patients at a military hospital in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS

A patient arrives by ambulance at a hotel set up to treat non-critical coronavirus patients in Madrid, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Health workers applaud people showing them gratitude from their balconies and windows as part of an event organized through social media, in Barcelona, March 20. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Pharmacy employees sing as people applaud them from their windows and balconies outside a pharmacy in Ronda, southern Spain, March 20. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Members of the Military Emergency Unit install a tent hospital in the underground parking lot of the Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias in Oviedo, March 19. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Ambulance workers wearing protective gear arrive with a patient at La Princesa hospital in Madrid, March 25. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the lockdown, in Madrid, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera

