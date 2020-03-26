Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses China
Funeral workers wearing protective suits carry a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Medical workers hug outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Relatives react next to a coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at the crematorium of La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, March 23. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Medical staff wearing protective gear arrive with a patient to an emergency room at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Medical workers applaud to pay tribute to all the medical workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, at La Princesa hospital in Madrid, March 25. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ambulance workers in full protective gear arrive with a patient at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Beds are prepared for coronavirus patients at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference center in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS
Members of the Spanish army wearing protective suits leave an ice rink being used as a morgue in Madrid, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the Emergency Military Unit disinfects the interior of a special facility for psychically disabled people in Getafe, March 25. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Sister of Charity of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta and an assistant wear protective face masks as they carry bags of food on a troller for homeless people in the Raval district in Barcelona, March 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Coronavirus patients arrive at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference center in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS
A member of the Logistics Brigade of the Spanish Army poses for photographers next to bunk beds for homeless people at a shelter in the Fira Pavilion in Barcelona, March 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Coronavirus patients arrive at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference center in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS
A healthcare worker prepares for the arrival of coronavirus patients at a military hospital in Madrid, March 21. Comunidad de Madrid/via REUTERS
A patient arrives by ambulance at a hotel set up to treat non-critical coronavirus patients in Madrid, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Health workers applaud people showing them gratitude from their balconies and windows as part of an event organized through social media, in Barcelona, March 20. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pharmacy employees sing as people applaud them from their windows and balconies outside a pharmacy in Ronda, southern Spain, March 20. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Military Emergency Unit install a tent hospital in the underground parking lot of the Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias in Oviedo, March 19. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Ambulance workers wearing protective gear arrive with a patient at La Princesa hospital in Madrid, March 25. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the lockdown, in Madrid, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with stay-at-home orders, travel curbs, school closures and...
Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's...
MORE IN PICTURES
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation to the frontline workers combating the coronavirus with applause, signs of support and meals.
India's 1.3 billion people under lockdown
Streets were silent across India's cities and towns as people heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call not to step out of homes except in emergencies or to buy food and other necessities.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with stay-at-home orders, travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.
Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic
The once-normal rituals of youth, from classrooms to playgrounds to birthday parties, have been upended by social distancing during coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.